The paradox of Kate and Miriam: in search of the flaw to “justify” beauty

In a world where even imperfection must be considered perfect, it seems that beauty seeks to justify itself, to weaken itself and to distance itself from itself. “Beauty? No, not at all. It’s just an impression ”is now a refrain. The Hollywood divas prove it, the Italian ones are no exception

Many will remember when, a few months ago, Kate Winslet repeatedly refused post-production surgery to remove “the swollen belly” in her sex scene with Guy Pearce on the TV series. Mare of Easttown. “Don’t you dare” he would have said, also removing the photo retouching of the promotional poster. Clearly quoting Magnani, 46-year-old Winslet thundered: “I know perfectly well how many wrinkles I have around my eyes, put them all back on”.

After the revelations, the ex-girl with pink cheeks of Titanic she had been praised by the American press as the heroine of the imperfect, a famous but normal, adult woman who knows how to age without hiding. And that Winslet may feel intimately (and proudly) not flawless, no one can refute it, too bad that in telling the background of the set she forgot to remember that she just became a testimonial for L’Oréal, after having already been one of Lancôme and other important brands: engagements whose basic requirement presupposes a certain degree of beauty.

History repeats itself, in our home, in a different but similar way. A beautiful, beautiful woman who says she does not understand if and when someone comes to underline her grace. “People see me beautiful and I can’t understand. I’m never happy with my appearance ”, confessed Miriam Leone al Corriere della Sera. “In high school they told me that I was Elio delle Storie Tese – he added – today it’s funny because I’m an age. But why should I take it if on social media he insults me, to say, Giuseppino88? Ease of criticizing others is bar chatter that is worth zero. Things change in the very young, I see an important acceptance of diversity. It took me a lifetime to accept my face ”.

And it must be true that the perception of one’s appearance often does not correspond to what others have of us if Miriam Leone – with that face that says she took a lifetime to accept – in 2008 she was crowned Miss Italy, over the years she is became one of the most requested faces in cinema and TV series and a few days ago she even managed to make Christian Dior Haute Couture creations even more magical. It was in fact the maison that signed the actress’s wedding dress, married to the entrepreneur Paolo Carullo on 18 September.

In short, let’s be convinced: what you like will also be beautiful, but how beautiful is what is beautiful.


