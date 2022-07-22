The paradoxes of Ms. Marvel

Despite his obvious wokeism, Ms Marvel manages to define its own identity within the fourth phase of the MCU, by developing the story of a secondary or less famous character of the comics production company.

Part of the sustenance of the series rests on the interpretation of the young Imán Vellani in the role of the protagonist, Kamala Khan, a girl of Pakistani origin from the suburbs, a fan of the “Avengers”.

Soon she will discover the secret powers that her cultural dynasty hides, fighting against the repression of her family, the misunderstanding of the context, the anxieties of adolescence and an intelligence center that wants to control her.

The first chapters run with grace and aesthetic showiness, in addition to an oiled gear of viral network effects, which delight the centennial public, one of the demographic targets and niches that the production seeks to flatter with its allusions to the Instagram interface, Snapchat and TikTok.

The strategy, behind the design of the Disney Plus saga, communicates the intention of founding a franchise that is liked by multiethnic children who consume content online, suffering from high attention deficit.

Therefore, the gags accumulate quickly through sequences that are crowned by the sparkling dialogues or by certain inclusions of a pop animation, which is inspired by the currents of the street art and the exotic assimilation of the essence of Bollywood dramas.

As a mass phenomenon, Ms Marvel creates a Trojan horse, which satisfies the criteria of representativeness in vogue, giving visibility to the Pakistani minority in the United States, giving it a star, a superheroine to follow as an example, as a symbol of pride.

Victoria Alonso, the authentic Marvel goddess of Disney, thus adds another file to her catalog, with a real globalist agenda, whose objective lies in conquering the planet in each of its regions, like an insatiable hegemonic villain of a cartoon with megalomaniac pretensions.

I think of “Thanos”, in a kind of sweet colonizer of the world in its diversity and singularity, which paradoxically flattens and cancels the cursed load and the elusive nature of the tropics, of the societies of the third or developing world, as it used to be called.

By dint of fighting racism and xenophobia, Marvel enjoys packaging foreign cultures, like trading cards, like harmless postcards that are stamped on T-shirts, posters, mugs and action figures that “close” the theme park experience.

The company cannot be analyzed separately from its commercial impact, from its stock market listing, from its way of traversing the market through a multiverse offer of emotions.

Not for nothing, the little Ms Marvel it is just a token, a process done with subtlety, a brick in the wall, a link that fits in the chain of a future avenging replacement project, which they call the marvelswhere Kamala will finally fulfill her desire to share a scene with her beloved Captain Marvelincorporated by the woman whose smoke went to her head and who gives uncomfortable bad interviews, called Brie Larson, always better in her independent phase, because as a heroine she is a forced imposition of Alonso’s team, who does not give a centimeter in the face of criticism and redoubles the bet in his conviction of knowing more than the fans themselves.

The Marvel culture is arrogant and possesses its managers, who feel that they should never apologize, that mistakes must be justified or directly ignore the claims of the critical audience.

Thus, we must recognize that they were completely right with mrs marvel in his presentation to the press, during the initial episodes.

However, as often happens in the company, the series collapses in the middle and only now returns with everything for the epic denouement, where the predictable ends of the conflict are tied, including the toxic relationship between mother and daughter.

Of course, the production is more conservative than it appears, opting for politically correct views and solutions in Muslim culture.

A while with dissent, but not as much as in Persepolisa time with the affirmation of the status of imams, advocating for their feminine and democratic modernization.

The great taboo is still sex, hidden in the fetishistic reverberation of Islamic lolita outfits.

So from the veil we pass to a reification that pleases male domination.

The paradoxes of Marvel in his crusade soft powerfor reaching the heart of the Middle East and beyond.

