The parallels of “Anatomy of a Scandal” with the life of its main actress – Tvshow – 04/20/2022

Two years ago when Sienna Miller received the scripts anatomy of a scandalthe miniseries of David E Kelley Y Melissa James Gibson which is the most watched today on Netflix in Uruguay, he read them from start to finish. “I devoured them like one wants to devour a drama in six episodes,” she said.

She had been offered the role of Sophie, James’ suave wife (Rupert Friend), a parliamentary minister. Sophie would require the full range of Miller’s abilities and gifts: charisma, vulnerability, beauty, wit. And in a career where she has been mostly relegated to filling the vacancies of wife and girlfriend, Sophie is clearly the leader. And yet Miller hesitated. “I had reservations because he felt a little ugly and familiar,” he said.

In the first episode, Sophie learns that James has been having an affair with a co-worker; the Daily Mail will put it on the cover of tomorrow’s edition. For Miller, who weathered a scandal in the mid-2000s, in which her then-fiancé Jude Law he slept with his children’s nanny, the resonances were obvious.

But like the compulsion to run your fingers over a scar once the wound has healed, the opportunity to revisit these past experiences became part of Miller’s attraction to the role. “In the weird, twisted way that it kind of exists, I was drawn to that, to explore it from a different perspective,” she said.

In anatomy of a scandal who came to Netflix on Friday, Sophie dresses in luxurious golds, creams and grays but Miller is not Sophie. She is liberal where Sophie is conservative, expressive where Sophie is restrained. Sophie plays, for personal reasons, a role, that of the politician’s perfect wife. For Miller, role-playing is strictly professional. Her off-camera self is unaffected and open. And yet, there are moments in Anatomy of a Scandal when Sophie’s life seems inseparable from the actress who plays her.

Take, for example, a scene where Sophie is facing an antagonist. “I have been underestimated and overestimated|| simultaneously all my life,” she says. “I have behaved as the world has told me I should, well, that is what I was trained for.” It’s hard to tell who’s talking.

These parallels were not lost on Sarah Vaughan, who created the character of Sophie in her 2018 novel and is an executive producer on the series. They give “an extra level of nuance and meaning to her performance,” Vaughan said.

In filming the series, Miller also consciously drew on his past. “I have a kind of muscle memory about a lot of his experiences. So she was pretty open,” she said. At times, she was almost too open.

Friend, speaking, said that Miller can give herself over to a character so completely that she seems possessed. “Sienna herself will be physically upset, sweating or shivering, or her heart rate will increase or there will be a twist that she could never have planned,” she said.

When it came time to shoot the scene where Sophie finds out about her husband’s affair, Miller’s heart started beating so fast and so hard that it registered on her microphone. “The feeling that something is about to come to light that you have absolutely no control over, the anxiety of knowing you have a dream before something intensely personal becomes extremely public, it’s a distressing situation,” he said. .

However, Sophie ultimately handles her situation differently than Miller did. To say any more risks spoilers, but Sophie’s approach to reputation damage didn’t feel like an option for Miller at the time, so playing Sophie’s narrative felt liberating, even therapeutic, she said.

“There is catharsis in all of this,” Miller said. “Every time you go to work and cry, it feels weirdly good.”

Seeing Miller in the role, Vaughan noted the rawness of her performance, the seeming honesty of it. And something else. “I don’t know if I’m reading that because I know what she experienced,” Vaughan said. “But I think there is an anger there, albeit contained.”

When asked where that anger came from, Miller said, “Right now, at 40, I’ve had experiences that I internalized and can use: betrayal and frustration at how much I accepted and didn’t reject and how little self-esteem I had.”

He says it smiling, but there was also something hard there. Gibson, the showrunner, noted Miller’s ability to contain more than one emotional truth (anger, resignation, wry amusement) at once, which gave her performances a natural complexity.

“He deserves every challenge,” Gibson said, “because he’s up to it.”

These days, Miller has more self-esteem. It took him a couple of decades, a dozen papers and the birth of a child, but now he knows who he is, he said. Sophie’s speech about being underestimated and overestimated continues. She tells her rival, “A lot of people think they know me. You think you know me. Trust me, you don’t know me.”

What does Miller wish those who have spent 20 years staring her in the face in fashion magazines or tabloids knew about her? Any.

“I’m less attached to worrying,” she said. “I understand that I have much more substance than I was allowed to express as a person and I always did. And I don’t know what to say about it. I mean, I’m very happy. I feel very grounded. I have a healthy son, I still work, and I survived a pretty remarkable decade and a lot of people didn’t. So there is a kind of silent pride on that side.

“What would I like people to know?” she added. “Any”.