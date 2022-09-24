The Paranimf of the UJI hosts a cycle of seven films about the producer Jeremy Thomas

Culture of the Generalitat, through the Institut Valencià de Cultura (IVC), begins a new season of the Filmoteca in the Paranimf of the Universitat Jaume I of Castelló with the programming of a cycle of seven films dedicated to British producer Jeremy Thomaswhich can be seen from September 24 to December 18. This cycle can also be seen at the València Filmoteca from November.

The usual cycle ‘On the big screen’ of the IVC Film Library at the Paraanimf of the Universitat Jaume I in Castelló is dedicated this year to the British producer Jeremy Thomas (London, 1949), an essential name in contemporary cinema.

Thomas is behind some of the best films of the last four decades and has produced films by directors as relevant and diverse as Nagisha Oshima, Bernardo Bertolucci, Jim Jarmusch, David Cronenberg, Takashi Miike, Richard Linklater, Takeshi Kitano, Terry Gilliam or Wim Wenders.

The cycle begins this Saturday, September 24, at 7:30 p.m., with the screening of the documentary Jeremy Thomas, a life of cinema (2021), from Mark Cousins. The film can be seen at the same time on Sunday, September 25.

For five days, Jeremy Thomas and Northern Irish filmmaker Mark Cousins ​​travel through rural France and recall some of the films produced by the English producer, which are among the most acclaimed and controversial of all time, such as The last Emperorby Bertolucci, or Crashby David Cronenberg. Some stars who have worked with Thomas participate in the documentary, such as Tilda Swinton and Debra Winger.

‘Merry Christmas, Mr Lawrence’

On Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9, at 7:30 p.m., the Filmoteca projects in the Paranimf of the Universitat Jaume I Merry Christmas, Mr Lawrence (1983), directed by Nagisa Oshima and starring David Bowie and Ryuichi Sakamoto. Set in World War II, the film tells the story of British soldier Jack Celliers in a Japanese prison camp. The camp commander firmly believes in values ​​such as discipline, honor and glory. In his opinion, allied soldiers are cowardly to give themselves up instead of committing suicide.

‘The Naked Lunch’

On Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23, at 7:30 p.m., it is screened the naked lunch (1991), directed by Canadian David Cronenberg, based on the homonymous novel by William Burroughs and starring Peter Weller, Judy Davis and Ian Holm.

Presented at the Berlin Festival with divided opinions among specialized critics, the naked lunch has become a cult film thanks to its unique foray into the literary universe of Burroughs: after his wife’s tragic accident, a man begins to have horrible hallucinations as a result of drugs that lead him to a serious addiction and transport him to a totally surreal world.

‘Sexy Beast’

On Saturday, November 5 and Sunday, November 6, at 7:30 p.m., it is screened Sexy Beast (2000), directed by Jonathan Glazer and starring Ray Winstone, Ben Kingsley and Ian McShane. It is a ‘thriller’ of Spanish-British production with which Kingsley was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor. After spending time behind bars, Gal Dove now lives happily retired in a villa on the Spanish Costa del Sol, together with his wife, whom he adores. But his happiness is tarnished by the arrival of Don Logan, an old sidekick who tries to convince him to return to London for one last big heist.

‘Dreamers’

On Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20, at 7:30 p.m., it is screened dreamers (2003), by Bernardo Bertolucci. Starring young Michael Pitt, Louis Garrel and Eva Green, the film is set in the student riots of May 1968. Isabelle and her brother Theo, alone in the city while their parents are away, invite a young man to their apartment. American student, whom they have met in a cinema. Once at home, they establish some rules to get to know each other, exploring emotions and eroticism through a series of extremely risky games.

‘Only lovers survive’

On Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, at 7:30 p.m., it is screened only lovers survive (2013), directed by Jim Jarmusch. Starring Tilda Swinton, Tom Hiddleston, Mia Wasikowska and John Hurt, the film is Jarmusch’s original take on the vampire horror genre. The love story between a vampire couple, Adam and Eve, has prevailed for several centuries, but their libertine idyll is interrupted by the arrival of Ava, Eve’s wild and uncontrollable younger sister.

‘Crock of Gold: Drinking with Shane MacGowan’

On Saturday, December 17 and Sunday, December 18, at 7:30 p.m., the cycle concludes with the screening of the musical documentary Crock of Gold: Drinking with Shane MacGowan (2020), by London filmmaker Julien Temple. Combining previously unseen archive footage of the band and MacGowan’s own family, along with animations by illustrator Ralph Steadman, ‘Crock of Gold’ is a documentary about Irish ‘punk’ poet Shane MacGowan, lead singer/songwriter of the group The Pogues. . The documentary won the special jury prize at the San Sebastian Festival.

The price of general admission to the screenings of the IVC Filmoteca in the Paranimf of the Universitat Jaume I is 3 euros. The reduced rate is 2 euros with the presentation of the UJI Card, Youth Card, SAUJI Member, Platea Member, Anem al Teatre cards, student, retired, unemployed, disabled, large family and groups of more than 10 people.