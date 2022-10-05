The parents of Las Palmas, the ones who most call their daughters Daenerys

More than three years have passed since the controversial ending of ‘Game of Thrones’ was broadcast, but the pull of the series based on the literary saga of George R.R. Martin still very present. And not only because of the imminent premiere of its prequel, ‘The House of the Dragon’ (‘The House of Dragons‘), but because of the fashion of naming newborns after one of his characters.

According to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INE), and in 2021 the figure is on the rise. According to the latest record, from January 1, 2022, there are 1,168 people in Spain called arya, as the brave little daughter of the Starks. The name has been the favorite of the saga for years, in a feminine version.

Mateo and Lucía, the favorite names of Canarian parents for their children

follow him daneryswith 189 people, and Khaleesi, with 38, which also refers to the name of the Mother of dragons. The average ages of these girls range between 3 and 4 years.

The most curious thing is that, despite the shocking end of the series, it seems that there are staunch fans of the targaryen queen played by Emilia Clarke. Since 2019, the year in which the HBO series ended, eight Khaleesi babies and 53 Daenerys girls have been born in Spain.

The Canary Islands have a place of honor in this classification. The province of Las Palmas It has been the place in Spain where parents have called their daughters the most the Mother of Dragons. The province of Santa Cruz de Tenerife It is also not far behind and is among the places where the most followers of the queen of the Andals, the Rohynar and the First Men and lady of the Seven Kingdoms, among many other titles.