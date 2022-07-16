the Parisian group for the tour in Japan, several big absences!
Paris-Saint-Germain’s long-awaited roster for the pre-season tour of Japan has been unveiled, and it comes with some surprises. If Mauro Icardi was retained by Christophe Galtier, this is not the case for Ander Herrera, Georginio Wijnaldum, Rafinha, Layvin Kurzawa or even Julian Draxler
The Parisian group for the tour in Japan! ✈️
Galtier’s list of 25 for Japan
1. Keylor Navas
2. Ashraf Hakimi
3. Presnel Kimpembe
4. Sergio Ramos
5. Marquinhos
6. Marco Verratti
7. Kylian Mbappe
8. Leandro Paredes
9. Mauro Icardi
10. Neymar Jr.
14. Juan Bernat
15. Danilo Pereira
16. Sergio Rico
17. Vitinha
19. Pablo Sarabia
22. Abdou Diallo
24. Thilo Kehrer
25. Nuno Mendes
27. Idrissa Gueye
28. Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe
29. Arnaud Kalimuendo
30.Lionel Messi
33. Warren Zaire-Emery
90. Alexandre Letellier
99. Gianluigi Donnarumma
Discover the group selected by Christophe Galtier for the Japan tour of Paris-Saint-Germain. Ander Herrera, Georginio Wijnaldum, Rafinha, Layvin Kurzawa and Julian Draxler were not selected, unlike Mauro Icardi.