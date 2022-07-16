Entertainment

the Parisian group for the tour in Japan, several big absences!

Paris-Saint-Germain’s long-awaited roster for the pre-season tour of Japan has been unveiled, and it comes with some surprises. If Mauro Icardi was retained by Christophe Galtier, this is not the case for Ander Herrera, Georginio Wijnaldum, Rafinha, Layvin Kurzawa or even Julian Draxler

Galtier’s list of 25 for Japan

1. Keylor Navas

2. Ashraf Hakimi

3. Presnel Kimpembe

4. Sergio Ramos

5. Marquinhos

6. Marco Verratti

7. Kylian Mbappe

8. Leandro Paredes

9. Mauro Icardi

10. Neymar Jr.

14. Juan Bernat

15. Danilo Pereira

16. Sergio Rico

17. Vitinha

19. Pablo Sarabia

22. Abdou Diallo

24. Thilo Kehrer

25. Nuno Mendes

27. Idrissa Gueye

28. Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe

29. Arnaud Kalimuendo

30.Lionel Messi

33. Warren Zaire-Emery

90. Alexandre Letellier

99. Gianluigi Donnarumma

to summarize

Discover the group selected by Christophe Galtier for the Japan tour of Paris-Saint-Germain. Ander Herrera, Georginio Wijnaldum, Rafinha, Layvin Kurzawa and Julian Draxler were not selected, unlike Mauro Icardi.

