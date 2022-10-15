the Parisian group with two important returns – Foot11.com

Entertainment

the Parisian group with two important returns

Good news for PSG on the eve of facing Olympique de Marseille. The Parisian club have unveiled the list of players selected, with two major comebacks for the Ligue 1 shock. More

PSG with Messi and Kimpembe

Paris Saint-Germain receives Olympique de Marseille at the Parc des Princes at the end of the eleventh day of Ligue 1. The Parisians, who remain on three consecutive draws, must recover against the Marseille enemy, on a much better dynamic than the men of Christophe Galtier. But on the eve of the shock, PSG can count on two important returns.

Indeed, the Parisian club has unveiled the list of players selected for the match against the Phocaeans, and announced the return of Leo Messi and Renato Sanches. The Argentinian, injured in the calf during the first leg against Benfica in the Champions League, had missed the trip to Reims and the reception of the Portuguese. After training with the group in recent days, the Pulga is there.

Renato Sanches, affected on October 1 against Nice, has also resumed collective training and is back with the group after missing the two games against his former club, Benfica Lisbon. The Portuguese should start the game against OM on the bench.

Three notable absentees

Despite this good news, Christophe Galtier will have to do without three important players for Igor Tudor’s team. Presnel Kimpembe, injured against Stade Brestois on September 10, is still not recovered. Nuno Mendes, on the flank for several weeks, will not be there either. Finally, it is Sergio Ramos who will not be there. Expelled in Reims, the Spaniard is automatically suspended and will not be able to help his team at the Parc des Princes.

Lionel Messi, back to face OM. (Icon Sports)
Leader, PSG could put OM at six points. But between extra-sporting problems and a drop in diet, the Parisians are not in Olympic form and will receive a Marseille team invigorated by its two victories against Sporting Portugal in the Champions League.

