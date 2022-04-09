the Parisians have arrived in Clermont-Ferrand

The Parisians arrived by plane at midday, this Saturday, April 9. It is rare enough to be noticed, the press agrees to propose a probable composition of the teams of Clermont Foot and PSG. The kick-off will be given at 9 p.m. at the Gabriel-Montpied stadium in Clermont-Ferrand.

This is one of the posters of this 31and French championship day: this Saturday, April 9, Clermont Foot receives PSG and its stars. The Parisians arrived in Auvergne at midday, at Aulnat airport.





Some supporters were present to welcome the players’ bus.

Quite rare, sports journalists tend to agree on the probable composition of the teams at kick-off. On the Parisian side, the bench has several injuries: Navas, Marquinhos, Paredes, Di Maria.

The PSG group against Clermont: Donnarumma, Letellier, Franchi – Hakimi, Kimpembe, Ramos, Bernat, Dagba, Kehrer, N. Mendes, Bitshiabu – I. Gueye, Dina Ebimbe, Verratti, D. Pereira, Wijnaldum, Xavi Simons, Michut – Mbappé, Icardi, Neymar Jr , Messi

For Clermont, to face PSG, Pascal Gastien should line up the usual 4-3-3, despite many absentees as well.

Clermont’s team composition against PSG according to the press: Djoco – Zedadka, Ogier, Billong, Seidu – Khaoui, Gastien, Magnin – Dossou, Bayo, Da Cunha

The kick-off will be given at 9 p.m. at the Gabriel-Montpied stadium in Clermont-Ferrand. Just over 12,000 spectators are expected to attend. The tickets were sold out in less than half an hour. Some 700 Parisian supporters are expected. Security is tight around the stadium.

The Clermontois have 90 minutes to repeat the exploit of 1997 and not respect the hierarchy of the classification.