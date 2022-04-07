The particular aesthetic treatment of Thalía that has generated debate in the networks

the mexican singer Thalia 50 years old is one of the most listened to and well-known artists in the world. Her songs are always on the podium of the most reproduced and her faithful virtual fandom does not miss a detail of the routine that the interpreter shares on social networks.

Thalia It is due to his public and he is one of the celebrities who interacts the most with his fans on the network where he accumulates more than 19 million followers from all corners of the world. For them, she shows the best photos of her, looks, poses, trips, jobs and also the aesthetic treatments that she undergoes to always look beautiful.

In one of his latest posts Thalia showed how it is done in the hands of a professional, a treatment with rollers with electric currents on his face. The function of this technique is to tighten the muscles of the face and thus achieve a lifting effect on the cheekbones and eye contour.

“Remind him where he has to be,” says Thalía while they practice the technique and adds: “Up, aha, stay up” in reference to the muscles of his face. Immediately the fans reacted to the publication of the wife of Tommy Mottola and they showered her with praise for her beauty and her consistency with cosmetic care.

Thalia. Source: Terra archive

But also some netizens criticized Thalia by using filters at the time when she was doing the treatment and they told her things such as: “You really are beautiful and now it shows that you can’t accept the reality of growing old”, or “A lot of filters, she doesn’t even look like her” ; and “That woman is beautiful, she should put less filter and that way her facial treatment is more appreciated.”