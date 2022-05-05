The particular behavior of Marc Anthony that makes Nadia Ferreira uncomfortable

The singer Mark Anthony 53 years old is going through a great personal and professional moment. These days he continues with his tour called ‘Pa there I go’ and his girlfriend Nadia Ferreira accompanies him every step he takes. The couple has decided to accommodate their work schedules to spend as much time together as possible.

The Paraguayan model Nadia Ferrera, who was just one step away from obtaining the Miss Universe crown, is very active on social networks where she accumulates almost two million followers from all corners of the world. For them she shares photos of her best looks and poses.

In addition to showing her work plan as a model for important international fashion brands, Nadia Ferreira shows her fans some of her intimacies with her boyfriend, Mark Anthony. Now the brunette showed a particular behavior on the part of her crush in the middle of a flight.

The truth is that during a flight in the private jet of Mark Anthony that moved them to the next destination of their international tour, Nobody Ferreira tried to take a selfie with a serious face and then replicate it on social networks, but her boyfriend did not let her and that bothered her.

“I can’t take a picture of myself without it making me laugh,” she wrote. Nadia Ferrera in a friendly tone while recording with his cell phone Marc Anthony’s joking face that prevented his girlfriend from going ahead with the photo session in the middle of the plane. Internet users immediately reacted to the publication.

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony. Source: Terra archive

One of the harshest comments received by the story of Nadia Ferrera was: “Love is that on a private jet, with money and a sugar pro, what are we going to be crying about? Of course, since at this point Marc is a sugar daddy. Anyone laughs at anything!” There is no doubt that many criticize the couple for their age difference.