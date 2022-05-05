Entertainment

The particular behavior of Marc Anthony that makes Nadia Ferreira uncomfortable

Photo of James James53 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read

The singer Mark Anthony 53 years old is going through a great personal and professional moment. These days he continues with his tour called ‘Pa there I go’ and his girlfriend Nadia Ferreira accompanies him every step he takes. The couple has decided to accommodate their work schedules to spend as much time together as possible.

The Paraguayan model Nadia Ferrera, who was just one step away from obtaining the Miss Universe crown, is very active on social networks where she accumulates almost two million followers from all corners of the world. For them she shares photos of her best looks and poses.

Source link

Photo of James James53 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Who is Queen Cobra in The Masked Singer?

8 mins ago

The intense Netflix movie with Scarlett Johansson that lasts 2:16 hours

20 mins ago

They invent a “CD-Vinyl” that sounds by far better than everything

30 mins ago

Christian Bale’s Gorr Will Be “Probably The Best Villain Marvel Ever Had” According To Taika Waititi

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button