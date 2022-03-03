The particular comparison between Karol G and Julia Roberts that shocked everyone

This year, Karol G was one of the many women invited to Billboard Women in Music 2022, the event that recognizes Latin women in music. It was held at the Youtube Theater in Inglewood, California in order to recognize women’s work within this industry historically led by men.

The Billboard Women in Music They seek to recognize the great work of women in music. On this occasion, the awards ceremony was conducted by Ciara and artists such as Olivia Rodrigo, Gabby Barrett, HER, Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, Carol GBonnie Raid, Saweetie and Summer Walker.

At the beginning, Ciara made a special request to the attendees: “Before starting this celebration I want to ask for a minute of silence and send our thoughts and prayers for Ukraine, especially women and girls.” In addition to Carolthe recognitions of the night went to Bonnie Raitt who received the Icon award, Rising Star for Gabby Barrett, the Powerhouse award went to Doja Cat, Impact for HER, Traiblazer for Phoebe Bridgers, Game Changer for Saweetie and Chart Breaker for Summer Walker.

Carol G was awarded the Rule Breaker Award for topping Billboard’s Latin female charts in the last three years with songs like “Tusa”, “China” or “Bichota”. “I am happy, happy, super happy. I saw this many times on TV, dreaming of being here. Thank you, Billboard for giving me the opportunity to act in front of all these incredible queens”, were the words of the Colombian on stage.

Julia Roberts in “Pretty Woman.” Source: Instagram @karolg

La Bichota paid tribute with her look to Julia Roberts, the protagonist of “Pretty Woman”, the film that captivated the public in 1990. For this she wore an elegant red dress and white gloves, which reminded many of us of the famous film Even the interpreter of “200 glasses” posted a photo of the renowned actress in her Instagram stories.