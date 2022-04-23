The particular “gangsta” car that Pepe Aguilar has

Pepe Aguilar, one of the greatest exponents of regional Mexican music, in addition to his vocal talent to interpret songs that have conquered the hearts of his thousands of fans, is also known for his luxury acquisitions, impressing with one in particular, his most extraordinary “gangsta”. He keeps reading…

April 22, 2022 2:44 p.m.

Jose Antonio Aguilar Jimenezartistically known as Pepe Aguilaris one of the most representative figures of Mexican regional music, traveling the world singing the songs that have fallen in love with all his fans, conquering hearts on each tour that results in resounding success.

It should be noted that in the various presentations, he is usually accompanied by his children, overflowing with talent on stage, since both Angela Aguilar What Leonard Aguilarhave followed in his footsteps to perform hits carrying the legacy of the family from generation to generation captivating social networks.

It is important to add that Pepe Aguilar shares the daily life and shows on his social networks the different trips he makes with his family around the world, whether in Mexico, the United States, Europe among other places, overflowing with the joy, originality and style that characterizes them .

However, the singer shows his passion for the automotive world, being of his great preference powerful, sporty cars, powerful in engine and speeddetails that make your garage an excellent opportunity to get to know and enjoy your extraordinary selection.

Obviously, in the wide range of personal transport that appears in his magnificent garage, there is the most “gangsta” of his collection that worth more than 2 million Mexican pesos after buying a Corvette C8 Z06which offers acceleration from 0 to 100km/h in three seconds, has a V8 LT2 6.2L block, power that encompasses more than 500 horsepower, an eight-speed automatic transmission and advanced technology.

+ Look at the image of Pepe Aguilar’s Corvette C8 Z06:

Pepe Aguilar in his Corvette C8 Z06

