The particular goal celebration that Neymar promised Bolsonaro during the Qatar World Cup

Neymar once again expressed his support for Jair Bolsonaro in the week prior to the second round of the presidential elections in Brazil

It is known that Neymar and the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaromaintain a good relationship and 29 days after the start of the Qatar World Cup a particular episode was seen in which the striker made a promise to the president that he will seek re-election in his country, a week before the second round of elections against Lula da Silvawho won on October 2 in the first vote by a difference of about five points.

The history between the two dates back to 2019 when Bolsonaro, being in charge of the Executive Power, publicly expressed his support for the crack of Paris Saint Germain, who at that time was accused by a Brazilian model of having raped her in a hotel in the French capital. , in a case that was filed for lack of evidence.

“I took a stand and I never said it, but in the most difficult moment of my life, the president was the first to publicly say that he would be by my side,” said Neymar, adding: “Without knowing each other personally, (Bolsonaro) showed affection and put the chest and face forward believing in me and now I’m doing the same.

Jair Bolsonaro recounted a goal converted by Neymar

Also, Neymar promised that he will dedicate the first goal to him that he converts in the Qatar 2022 World Cup by making a 22, the list number of the current president of Brazil. The greenyellow will debut in the World Cup on November 24 against Serbia.

“It is facing and not being afraid to fight. With Bolsonaro re-elected and Brazil champion (in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar) everyone will be happy. The feeling of using our flag and our colors is a great pride,” said Neymar, who was in charge of opening a 22-hour YouTube broadcast.

The conversation between Neymar and Bolsonaro lasted about 40 minutes and at that moment of streaming there were a million viewers. As a correspondence to the gunner’s promise in his celebration when he gets his first goal in the World Cup, in one of the most relaxed moments, Bolsonaro agreed to report a goal by Neymar, who smiled when he heard it.

“I believe in the president, he is the right guy for the election, everything is improving, he invites us to listen to our parents, we must do everything for Brazil, the family, for God. We hope that he will be re-elected, vote 22 ″, Ney stated.

For his part, Bolsonaro thanked Neymar for his support and “example”, who, in turn, declared that when he was a child, before reaching the lower divisions of Santos, he was a fan of Palmeiras, the preferred team of the ruler.

Lula Da Silva referred to Neymar’s support for Jair Bolsonaro

While Lula Da Silva affirms that Neymar’s support for Bolsonaro is due to a debt that the Brazilian treasury would have paid him in 2019.

“I think that Neymar is afraid that I will be chosen. Obviously Bolsonaro made an agreement with his father. But in the end, this is a matter for the Receita Federal (Brazilian Federal Revenue Secretariat) and not for the president, it is not my problem,” Lula said on Tuesday, commenting on the support of the PSG star for Bolsonario.

Meanwhile, Neymar’s lawyers asked Lula Da Silva to rectify his statement and warned him that, if not, they would initiate a lawsuit.

Keep reading:

A former PSG spoke about the relationship in the locker room with Messi, Neymar and Mbappé: “In football you can’t be everyone’s friend”

New headache for Argentina on the way to the World Cup: Nico González asked for the change after 7 minutes and broke down in tears on the bench

Concern in Argentina: Leandro Paredes was injured and will not play for two weeks