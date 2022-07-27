The particular profession that brought fame to Katheryn Winnick, the star of Vikings

Katherine Winnickwho became known for her portrayal of Lagherta in the series vikingswas tenacious like her character to achieve what she always dreamed of as a child, when everyone told her that she would not achieve it.

Featuring the adventures of the legendary Norse hero Ragnar Lodbrok (Travis Fimmel) vikings became one of the most popular series ever Netflix. Although the main character was not the only one who stood out from the cast: Katherine Winnick also managed to gain significance being acclaimed by critics.

In the ancestors of the young actress there is no trace of any connection with the performing arts, but she did develop in other areas such as languages: she speaks Russian, Ukrainian, English, Italian and French.

Although, she had a passion for acting since she was very young. She like that she clarified it in an interview with Rose & Ivywhere he said that since she was a child she already showed intentions of being an actressand that is why she insisted that they take her to study drama.

Back then, when Katheryn was far from the lights of Hollywood, no one found her fit to be an actress. She even commented that her teachers recommended that she pursue another career.

However, Lagherta’s interpreter was not willing, so she kept trying despite the fact that she was not very clear about where to go next.

“I always knew that I wanted this in my life, but at first I didn’t know how to do it, since I wasn’t born into this. But I stood my ground and pushed myself to grow”Katherine said.

The profession that opened the doors of fame

A few years ago, the actress told People that at a very young age she began to study martial arts, encouraged by her parents, who wanted her to have weapons to defend herself.

An expert in the field, at the age of 16 she opened her own taekwondo school. “I started teaching martial arts in after-school programs, and over time more and more people asked me to teach them,” she said.

“I love punching and kicking and kicking someone. I grew up with a very physical background.”Katheryn added about her interest in martial arts.

From this great talent he became a professional bodyguard. And somehow this was the first rung on the ladder of fame: In her teens she was hired by different action movie productions to train the actors with movements to attack and defend themselves.

Until one day, they proposed to go to the other side of the cameras. And she didn’t hesitate. “I accepted because I saw that the actors had the best job in the world”Katheryn was honest.

His great leap to fame

biohazardous, Two weeks notice Y House were part of his film debut, in which he participated with minor roles. Although, the actress considers that Flag’s day Y Wu Assassins they were the most important initial projects of his career.

But vikings It will remain in your memory as the moment you reached the top. It was brilliant for everyone, even for the creators, who did not hesitate to make her character remain in the plot.

“Originally it was supposed to stay only for the first two years, and now, six seasons later, Lagertha is now a grandmother and still alive,” Katheryn told in the presentation of the final season.