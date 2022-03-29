The particular reason why Salma Hayek was absent from the Oscars 2022

the mexican actress Salma Hayek 55 years old is one of the most recognized and demanded artists in Hollywood and throughout her career she has been one of the most important figures of the Oscar Awards gala but in this edition she was the great absentee and both her fans and her colleagues they wondered why.

Salma Hayek She has been living in London for a long time with her husband, François-Henri Pinault and Valentina, the daughter they both have in common. Just last Sunday, Mother’s Day was celebrated in that city and the actress wanted to stay home to enjoy this special day with her family.

