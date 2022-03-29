The particular reason why Salma Hayek was absent from the Oscars 2022

the mexican actress Salma Hayek 55 years old is one of the most recognized and demanded artists in Hollywood and throughout her career she has been one of the most important figures of the Oscar Awards gala but in this edition she was the great absentee and both her fans and her colleagues they wondered why.

Salma Hayek She has been living in London for a long time with her husband, François-Henri Pinault and Valentina, the daughter they both have in common. Just last Sunday, Mother’s Day was celebrated in that city and the actress wanted to stay home to enjoy this special day with her family.

Related news

“Today is Mother’s Day in the UK and luckily I’m in London, Happy Mother’s Day,” she wrote. Salma Hayek in the social network of the little camera in front of its more than 20 million followers from all corners of the world, but in any case there was time to follow the awards of the oscars By television.

Salma Hayek and her message on Mother’s Day. Source: instagram @salmahayek

As the gala progressed, Salma Hayek congratulated some of the winners through their instagram stories. One such occasion was when Ariana DeBose won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Westside Story. “The wonderful work of this Latin talent is so surprising that she was recognized with the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress last night,” wrote the brunette.

Salma Hayek and her congratulations to Will Smith. Source: instagram @salmahayek

Finally, Salma Hayek made a post in which he said: “Congrats on your amazing work. #willsmith #samuelljackson. And also two women have won best director two years in a row. Congratulations #janecampion #chloezhao”, referring to the best actor awards for Will Smith, and the honorary award given to Samuel L. Jackson.