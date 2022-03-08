The particular reason why Shakira always argues with Gerard Piqué

Shakira and Gerard Piqué They have been together for more than 10 years and their love is growing. But in every family there is something that does not fit and they are not the exception to the case. Due to the different culture, since she is Colombian and he is Spanish, they do not always coincide.

Shakira and the Barcelona footballer have shared everything since 2011 and have two children: Milan, nine years old, and Sasha, seven. The couple met a year earlier, on the set where they recorded the music video for the Waka Waka theme, which served as the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, held in South Africa and which crowned the one who would later be his partner. of life.

Shakira with her two children: Sasha and Milan. Source: Instagram @shakira

“My poor husband, my boyfriend, my dad, whatever you want to call him, has to wait for me so long. He’s tired of waiting. Because Colombian time is not the same as Catalan, Spanish time,” he said with a laugh. Shakira during an interview with Holly H., who hosts the Planet Weirdo podcast. Thus, she hinted that the issue of punctuality is her stone in her shoe.

Shakira and Pique on Halloween. Source: Instagram @shakira

Shakira He also said that “his mind (Piqué’s) is structured like this and mine… I’ve become much more punctual since I met him. But the times we really fight it’s because I’m late and he waits up for me.”

the couple of Gerard Piqué She also pointed out that her career works differently, since for her “there are no weekend days.” “I’ve always been working, it doesn’t matter if I have to work on a Saturday or a Sunday or a Monday, it’s the same. So I have completely lost track of time, ”she sentenced.