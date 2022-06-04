Entertainment

The particular surgery to which Yailin La Más Viral, Anuel AA’s girlfriend, underwent

Yailin The Most Viral is the singer’s Dominican girlfriend Anuel AA. Since they began their relationship, they have been involved in controversy, many of them referring to Karol G. They have also announced on their social networks that they are looking for a baby. But his last scandal had to do with justice.

In recent days, the entertainment program Chismes no like released a video where yailin is apparently being detained in the Dominican Republic. Apparently, the reason is to have generated public disorder in a street, after leaving a nightclub with other people.

