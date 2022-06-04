The particular surgery to which Yailin La Más Viral, Anuel AA’s girlfriend, underwent

Yailin The Most Viral is the singer’s Dominican girlfriend Anuel AA. Since they began their relationship, they have been involved in controversy, many of them referring to Karol G. They have also announced on their social networks that they are looking for a baby. But his last scandal had to do with justice.

In recent days, the entertainment program Chismes no like released a video where yailin is apparently being detained in the Dominican Republic. Apparently, the reason is to have generated public disorder in a street, after leaving a nightclub with other people.

In the clip, the girlfriend of Anuel he argues with the authorities, although then he begins to dance as if nothing had happened. Although she did not reveal what else happened, the singer is free since she was shown through the Instagram stories of her driving in a car with some bandages on her face.

On this occasion, the surgery appears to have occurred on her chin and nose and she appears to be in good health. Although this is the first time that she is known to have a retouch on her face, it is not the first time that she is the young girlfriend of Anuel goes under the knife. He already did it before in the month of February.

Shortly after Karol G’s ex and yailin announced their engagement, the singer underwent liposculpture to define her abs and waist, and thus achieve a “more Caribbean” figure. Nathaly Bello, her doctor, confessed that the reggaeton player was “super dependent on Yailin, asking what time she had to give her the medication, what time she was going to the hyperbaric chamber.”