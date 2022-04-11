The particular tattoo that Anuel AA made in honor of Yailin La Más Viral

The love between the singer Anuel AA of 29 years and his girlfriend Yailin of 20 is in one of his most critical moments. They are a trend on social networks frequently because they show their fandom everything they do and the luxuries with which they live in an exclusive apartment in Miami.

Some weeks ago, Anuel AA opened the doors of his mansion where he lives with yailin after six months of relationship and also said that they plan to get married and have children. For now they enjoy this stage of courtship and give each other signs of love before the public.

the last thing you did Anuel AA for his girlfriend yailin, is to tattoo his name ‘Georgina’ on his neck along with several other designs that the singer has from before. It was the Dominican who shared a video on the social network of the little camera in which she looks like hers in love with her, this show of love shines on her body.

in the clip, Anuel AA Y yailin They sing one of the morocho’s songs and presume that their love is forever, or at least that’s what they think to get this tattoo. A few years ago the singer did the same with his ex-girlfriend Karol G but when he started this new relationship he deleted it.

Yailin and Anuel AA. Source: Terra archive

The comments of the public were immediate in the network and criticized Anuel AA for repeating the story over and over again with their partners. “Was expected”; “He doesn’t learn corduroy”; “In the neck because she doesn’t have room in her back” “Normal” were some of the reactions she received.