The particular university that Zahara, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, will go to

The boys grow up and little by little they take control of their own destinies. In the midst of the vertiginous road that is life, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have to start, once again, an important stage with one of their children: going to university. This time it is the turn of Zahara, the eldest of the girls of the clan, who will begin her higher studies in a few weeks..

Through her Instagram account, the actress shared a photo of the 17-year-old girl with her new friends and revealed the place she chose to train: a particular university located in Atlanta, Georgia. “Zahara with her sisters from Spelman! Congratulations to all the new students starting this year. This is a very special place and it is an honor to have a member of the family be a new Spelman girl ”, the proud mother wrote on social media.

Zahara chose to continue her studies at Spelman, a university for Afro-descendant women. which focuses on academic excellence within the liberal arts and sciences, with particular emphasis on the intellectual, creative, ethical, and leadership development of its students. Through a variety of learning modalities, in addition to earning a degree from one of the more than 30 bachelor’s degrees it offers, Spelman empowers students to engage with the world’s multiple cultures and become committed to positive social change.

Founded in 1881, it has 2,100 students from ten different countries, including girls from 43 of the 50 states in the United States. The institution is considered number one among the HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) in the northern country and one of the top 20 dedicated only to women.

Jolie had been seen visiting the institution in April. With the appearance of the star in the halls of Spelman, speculation that Zahara could go to said house of study began to run by the media and social networks. Finally, after having passed the admission process, the teenager was admitted, putting an end to the rumors.

Zahara was born in Ethiopia, Africa, on January 9, 2005. The movie star legally adopted her when she was a six-year-old baby, after meeting her at an orphanage in Addis Ababa, the country’s capital. Back then, little Ella was named after Yemsrachwho later, during the adoption process with Pitt, decided to change to Zahara.

“My daughter is from Ethiopia and I have learned a lot from her,” Angelina said a few years ago, speaking of how proud she felt of her heiress. “She’s my family, but she’s an extraordinary African woman and her connection to her country, her continent, is very much hers, and she’s something that I only care about.” astonishment”, He acknowledged at the time.

The girl arrived in the arms of the stars with a serious picture of malnutrition, for which she was hospitalized for several days in the United States. Over the years, she became the joy of the house. “She is one of those people who laughs with her whole body. Completely open and full of joy ”, she recounted Jolie.

In recent months, before beginning her higher studies, Zahara was traveling with her mother in Italy and accompanying her in different commitments, from red carpets to meetings for political purposes.

Zahara is not the first of the Jolie Pitts to attend college. Although it is not known what decision she made Pax, 18 years old and born in Vietnam, if it is known that Maddox, 20, chose to study in South Korea, at Yonsei University. The young man born in Cambodia is studying biochemistry there, very close to his native country.

Besides Maddox, Pax and Zahara, Jolie and Pitt They are parents to Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14, biological children of the couple.