The particular video of the surgery of Liliana Rodríguez, the daughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez

Liliana Rodriguez Morillo is the eldest daughter of the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez. Although the family relationship between them is not good and they do not currently have a dialogue, the actress has her own fandom on social networks where she shares a large part of her routine.

Today Liliana Morillowho stopped using his father’s surname a while ago, surprised his fans by sharing an unpublished video of the minutes before entering the operating room to put on a gastric sleeve that changed his quality of life and also his physique a year ago.

