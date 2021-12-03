The partner: plot and cast of the film with Tom Cruise

The so-called legal thriller they are certainly one of the most fascinating sub-categories of that vast and multifaceted genre that is the thriller. There are numerous titles that over the years have made the fortune of this, leading the stories of lawyers, trials or issues related to the judicial world to carve out their own prominent place in the film market. Titles like The Pelican Report, Michael Clayton And The client are just some of the most famous titles. Among these is also included The partner, 1993 film directed by Academy Award winner Sydney Pollack.

This is the adaptation of the novel of the same name written by John Grisham and published in 1991. The book established itself as a best seller and gave international popularity to its writer, today among the most popular in terms of judicial thiller stories. The socioe, in some way, offers a cross-section of that part of the advocacy devoted only to profit, without regard to the interest in legality or justice, even at the cost of compromising with the organized crime, while maintaining, however, always a hypocritically public appearance upright.

Established as a smash hit, with global grossing over $ 270 million, the film based on this short story is still considered one of the most exciting and important thrillers of the 1990s. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities relating to this. Continuing the reading here it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot and the cast of actors. Finally, the main streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog will also be listed.

The partner: the plot of the film

The protagonist of the film is Mitch McDeere, an ambitious young man who has just graduated from Harvard with flying colors. After many sacrifices, he is contacted by a small but wealthy law firm, Bendini, Lambert & Loke, which offers him a position as an associate. In fact, Mitch has all the requisites in order to join the team and the conditions offered are so attractive that Mitch and his young wife Abby they don’t take long to move to quiet Memphis. The young man thus dives headlong into work, under the supervision of an older partner, Avery Tolar, but something strange soon begins to happen. In fact, Mitch realizes that there are strange mysteries in that studio.

A couple of associates die in a mysterious accident and some rather ambiguous bills begin to turn between the desks. His insights are later confirmed by the FBI, which contacts him to reveal that he is in grave danger working in that studio. All of Mitch’s expectations quickly collapse and even his beloved wife, exasperated by events, decides to abandon him. What was supposed to be the beginning of a dream turns into an increasingly complex nightmare. Mitch, wedged between the FBI, the mafia and his company, decides to begin his investigation in search of the truth.

The partner: the cast of the film

The actor plays the role of young lawyer Mitch McDeere Tom Cruise. When he learned of the project, he also intended to fill the role of director, which would have made The partner his debut behind the camera. Cruise, however, preferred to give up on this, focusing on his character. To better prepare himself, he studied law and met several lawyers from whom he could learn the basics of the profession. Next to him, in the role of his wife Abby there is instead the actress Jeanne Tripplehorn, here in his second role after the film Basic Instinct. Playing Mitch’s mentor, Avery Tolar, is the Oscar winner Gene Hackman. The actor only joined the film a few weeks before filming began.

His participation, however, came as a surprise to many, as the actor’s name did not appear on the movie poster. This was due to a clause in Cruise’s contract, whereby the latter’s name had to be the only one above the title. Unable to fill that position, Hackman preferred not to have his name appear. In the film then the actors are found Hal Holbrook in the role of Oliver Lambert e Gary Busey in that of Detective Eddie Lomax. Ed Harris it is instead the agent Wyane Terrance, while the actress Holly Hunter it’s Tammy Hemphill, Eddie’s secretary. The latter earned an Oscar nomination for supporting actress despite appearing in the film for just 5 minutes and 59 seconds.

The partner: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

It is possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. The partner it is in fact available in the catalogs of Rakuten TV, Chili, Google Play, Apple iTunes, Tim Vision and Amazon Prime Video. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It is good to note that in case of rental you will have only a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of Monday 2 August at 9.15 pm On the canal The 7.

Source: IMDb