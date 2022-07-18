The party full of projects





Nathalie Samson, Executive Director of the Hôtel-Dieu de Lévis Foundation, announces the appointment of Myrianne Bolduc (photo) as a communication and event marketing advisor at the Foundation. Holder of a bachelor’s degree in cultural animation and research, she worked for ten years in economic development organizations in the Chaudière-Appalaches region as a communications and events advisor before joining the ranks of the function. Quebec public as a strategic communications advisor. A few years ago, she directed the major communication campaign Vivre en Lotbinière as well as the Pléiades Gala of the Greater Lévis Chamber of Commerce and Industry. She has been in office since June 21.

Target exceeded





The fundraising campaign undertaken on November 29, 2019 to support the relocation of Comptoir Le Grenier is ending on a good note. Thanks to the generosity of the Lévis population and that of many major donors, no less than $1.7 million was raised, surpassing the initial objective of $1.4 million. From left to right, in the photo: Rene Beginco-chair of the relocation fundraising campaign and administrator of the Caisse Desjardins de Lévis; Etienne GuayPresident of the Caisse Desjardins de Lévis; Yvon Gosselinpresident of the Le Grenier food counter; Stephane Clavet, general manager of Le Grenier food counter; and Gilles Lehouilliermayor of the city of Lévis and co-chair of the relocation fundraising campaign.

Happy Birthday Mr. Baseball





Allow me to wish a happy birthday to Mr. Regent Ouelleta faithful reader of my page and the Quebec newspaper, who lives at Résidence Chanoine-Scott, in Quebec. Originally from Rivière-du-Loup, Mr. Ouellet worked for a long time and was very involved in the Louperivois sports community, particularly in baseball. He was, among other things, president of the Quebec Amateur Baseball Federation (Bas-Saint-Laurent region) for 29 years and inducted into the Quebec Baseball Hall of Fame in 2002 (photo) as a builder. It also evokes with nostalgia many memories of that time. Mr. Ouellet is 89 years old today.

In memory





July 18, 2002. Gay spouses (pictured) Theo Wouters, 60 years old, and Roger Thibault, 56, from Pointe-Claire, become the first two Quebecers to benefit from the entry into force, on July 1, of Bill 84, authorizing civil unions between two people of the same sex. They have lived together for 29 years and have been trying for seven years to secure financial security upon the death of one or the other.

Birthdays





André Gagné (photo), golfer, ex-senior Canadian champion, member of Royal Québec, 78 years old…Vin Diesel, American actor, 55 years old…Richard Branson, British businessman (Virgin), 72 years old. ..Breen LeBoeuf, bassist and singer from Quebec, 73 years old…Yves Corbeil, host and actor, 78 years old.

missing





July 18, 2020: Jack McIlhargey (pictured), 68, former defenseman (Flyers, Canucks and Whalers) and assistant coach (Vancouver and Philadelphia) of the National Hockey League (NHL)… 2017: Red West, 81 , American television and film actor and ex-bodyguard of Elvis Presley… 2016: Manuel Batshaw, 101 years old, Quebec social worker… 2015. : Alex Rocco, 79 years old, American actor… 2007 : Gary Lupul, 48 years old, seven seasons in the NHL (Vancouver)… 2002: Louis Laberge, 78 years old, Quebec trade unionism (FTQ)… 1990: Gerry Boulet, 44 years old, rocker with a tender heart… 2014: Vincent Lemieux, 81, one of the founding fathers of the Political Science Department of the Faculty of Social Sciences at Laval University… 1990: Karl Menninger, 97, one of the most renowned psychiatrists in his profession … 1982: Lionel Daunais, 79, baritone, composer and lyricist.