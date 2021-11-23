the party is about to begin ~ Daily Periodical Entertainment

We are entering the atmosphere of sparkling lights and colors and joyful sounds in the sweetest party of the year for young and old. Sky for Christmas 2021 has prepared a program that will please everyone. While you are preparing the decorations for the tree and the nativity scene by finding the boxes that have been forgotten for twelve months, you can already make a list of the films to watch on the platform. We will inform you of everything, punctually as every time.

Sky Natale 2021: what will be broadcast on the platform?

And we like assholes stood and watched: Sky Original title directed by Pierfrancesco Diliberto with Fabio De Luigi, Pif and Ilenia Pastorelli, arriving on Monday 29 November at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno;

Like a cat on the ring road – Return to death's throats: by Riccardo Milani, with Paola Cortellesi and Antonio Albanese, at Christmas on Sky Cinema;

Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga: Directed by Justin Lin, starring Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodrigues, the latest installment of the hit franchise coming January 5, 2022

Dunes: presented at the Venice Film Festival, directed by Denis Villeneuve with a large choral cast including Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaa, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem, expected soon on Sky Cinema after the great success at the box office.

The most anticipated films on Sky

They complete the selection The Croods 2 – A New Era, the animated film directed by Joel Crawford coming January 2, 2022.

The Father – Nothing Is As It Seems, awarded with two statuettes at the 2021 Oscars, directed by Florian Zeller with Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman.

There was a scam in Hollywood George Gallo's Sky Original film, with a star cast including Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones, Morgan Freeman.

Space for the Sky Original comedy with Cops 2 – A Gang Of Cops, directed by Luca Miniero with Claudio Bisio, Pietro Sermonti, Giulia Bevilacqua and Francesco Mandelli, arriving in two appointments on 6 and 13 December on Sky Cinema Uno. Besides Peter Rabbit 2, sequel to the film based on the protagonist character of the Beatrix Potter stories.

