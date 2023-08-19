“The Passage” by Ira Sachs, complex sensitive maze | The US movie is in cinemas and will be seen later on Mubi

stamp 8 points

routeFrance/Germany, 2023

Address: Ira Sachs

script: Mauricio Zacharias, Arlette Langman and Ira Sachs

Duration: 91 minutes

artist: Franz Rogowski, Adele Exarchopoulos, Ben Whishaw, Erwan Kepoa Fele, Arkady Radeff.

Premiere: Available in rooms.

As if straight out of a time machine, the cast of the new movie Ira Sachs, stampReminiscent of European productions from the 1970s. An international recipe composed by a German actor (Franz Rogowski), another British (Ben Whishaw) and a French actress (Adele Exarchopoulos), all brought together under the direction of an American filmmaker. Only here there is no dubbing which makes the story monotonous, staging a kind of babel Overlapping of languages ​​helped generate a rarefied climate, A complex web of languages ​​that serve as concrete expressions of another, far more difficult to understand and represent, that occurs in an emotional sequence.

The play of indirect representation, at the beginning of the film, adds an additional element of great symbolic power. It’s about the resource of cinema within cinema, which in this case serves as a footnote about the representation of emotion. That’s what Tomas, a film director, desperately asks of the protagonist of a film he’s shooting: a genuine commitment to the emotions the character goes through, without overacting. But there is something in the manner, in the attitude with which Tomas conveys his instructions, that causes discomfort and that evokes more sympathy for others than for him.

That same night, during the end-of-filming party, Tomas wants to dance, but his partner Martin is tired and ends up dancing with film producer Agathe, a girl who has recently broken up with another team member., The contrast between the two episodes is immediate. If Martin reacts with impatience and indifference to the proposed liaison by Tomas, it does not take long for the meeting with Agathe to be revealed. a sexuality that inevitably and quickly becomes physical, carnal, The crosses that will lead to the development of these episodes will ultimately lead to a high-density emotional soup that will allow the three actors to demonstrate once again why they are among the most outstanding of their generation.

On the one hand, Exarchopoulos not only affirms the power of his sexuality, but Agathe’s uncanny ability to convey both fragility and firmness, On the other hand, Whishaw gives Martin vulnerability Which turns his character into a maverick who is able to concentrate all the sympathy of the public on himself. while Rogowski plays Tomas an emotional vampireWhose victims include himself. Sachs takes advantage of the extraordinary relationship that arises between these three Take each character through a complex sentient maze, that’s how he takes them From sensual affairs to the hell of despair Provides certainty to the fore, with very few transition sequences One of the most powerful collective acting works of recent cinema,

stamp this is also a movie finds sexuality one of its most eloquent narrative devices, An indispensable complement to present and transmit in the most accurate way the various situations, often opposite and contradictory, that the three characters are forced to go through. Sensuality is not without tragedy, as it is impossible for the spontaneous trio to achieve ecstasy despite their desires. As if they were unable to unite love, but also not to fear. Conversely, and by no means, perhaps the common denominator is the sadness of knowing that in love, as in geometry, sometimes parallels only intersect at infinity.