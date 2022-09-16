The passage of migrants through the Darién jungle is on the way to breaking all records

The inhospitable jungle that separates Colombia and Panama has been busier this year than ever before. The passage of migrants through that thick green wall known as the Darién Gap is on the way to breaking all historical records. This alarming flow exceeded 30,000 migrants last August, according to the Panamanian authorities, 23,000 of them Venezuelans, unprecedented numbers that have set off the alarms of human rights organizations.

“We are facing probably never before seen figures of migrants crossing the Darién Gap,” warns Juan Pappier, senior researcher at Human Rights Watch (HRW), who is preparing a major report on the humanitarian crisis and has visited the field. “This means that more and more people are exposed to gross abuses, including rape, at a border where they receive little protection, insufficient humanitarian assistance and almost no access to justice,” he adds.

Last year, a record number of 133,000 migrants and asylum seekers crossed the border, including 29,000 children, according to official data from Panamanian authorities. So far in 2022, more than 100,000 people have traveled along this route, considered one of the most dangerous in the world. No one knows for sure how many have died along the way.

During exhausting days, migrants of different nationalities walk through the dangerous jungle that divides the south of the Central American continent. The Haitian diaspora that has been traveling through Latin America for a decade had already become a humanitarian crisis in 2021, but now it is outnumbered by the Venezuelan exodus also in that wild place. In this year, Venezuelans have surpassed –by far– Cubans and Haitians as the largest population, exposed to aberrant abuses. Until January, their figures were minimal, but then Mexico, faced with pressure from the United States, began to require visas for Venezuelans arriving by plane. Costa Rica and Belize also imposed new requirements.

More than 6.8 million Venezuelans have fled in successive waves of the political, social and economic crisis that has shaken their country, with a significant increase in the last year, according to R4V, the interagency coordination platform for refugees and migrants from Venezuela. Almost 2.5 million have settled in Colombia, the main host country, while thousands still seek to reach the United States.

Migrants, mostly from Haiti, break camp at dawn before crossing the infamous Darién Gap on their way to the United States, in October 2021 in Las Tekas, Colombia. John Moore (Getty Images)

The increase in both migrant families and unaccompanied minors has also alerted the authorities. In June, the Colombian Ombudsman’s Office drew attention to the serious risks faced by migrant children and adolescents who transit through Apartadó and Necoclí, in the department of Antioquia, and the district of Capurganá, in Acandí, in Chocó. , very close to the border between Colombia and Panama. Already in July, HRW warned that the new visa requirements imposed by several Latin American countries had caused a jump in the number of Venezuelans who are exposed to armed groups, the flooding of the rivers or the falls on the steep hills of that place, with the purpose of continuing later towards North America. Also to the shipwrecks of the boats with which they often seek to shorten the journey. Along the way, the ‘coyotes’ have been the big winners.

The dizzying increase in migration through the Darién is worrying for several reasons, agrees Adam Isacson, director for Defense Oversight at the Washington Office on Latin America. (WOLA, for its acronym in English) and expert in the relations between Colombia and the United States. For starters, there is almost no infrastructure to manage that flow. “The Darién was considered a natural barrier to migration until recently. In 2011, Panama detected only 283 people who took this route throughout the year. This year, there are 283 people every 17 hours”, he points out. This lack of infrastructure means that migrants cannot access any type of medical attention if they fall down those trails, or are bitten by a snake. “I have spoken with several migrants on the border between Mexico and the United States who have told me they have seen corpses dumped in the Darién jungle,” says Isacson.

Migrants are at the mercy of criminal groups that operate with total impunity, and one of the worst indicators of this is sexual violence. Doctors Without Borders, which operates an aid post at the end of the Darien route, says its staff have documented almost a daily case of a migrant who suffered sexual violence, the WOLA expert notes.

“It is also worrying what a large increase in migration through the Darién means for the rest of the migration route, which is not much better governed,” warns Isacson. “Any increase in the Darién is soon felt in Costa Rica, in Tapachula – where Venezuelan migrants have been holding almost daily protests to obtain cards that allow them to transit to the US border – and on the US side of the border. Along this route, criminals and corrupt officials prey on migrants, who pay huge amounts to coyotes who often mislead them about the journey,” he explains.

The continental scope of the crisis has already become evident. The surge in Venezuelan asylum seekers arriving through the Darien has overwhelmed migrant processing capacity recently in Yuma, Arizona, and right now in El Paso, Texas, Isacson says. Unlike most previous waves of migrants, Venezuelan asylum seekers arriving now often have no family, contacts or support networks in the United States, and thus no plan. The record numbers will probably be felt sooner rather than later on that other frontier.

Immigrant families leave a rest stop to climb a mountain near Colombia’s border with Panama, in October 2021, in the Darien Gap, Colombia. John Moore (Getty Images)

