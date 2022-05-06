The passage of time of the actor in 13 photos

George Clooney is one of the most established actors in the world of Hollywood, after having performed several performances and obtained four Golden Globes, two Oscars and a BAFTA throughout his film career. The actor turns 61 today and then we show you the most controversial photos.

Clooney was born in Lexington, Ketchuky. She first appeared as an extra in the television miniseries Centennial (1978), based on the James A. Michener novel of the same name. Although, his first major role came in 1984 on the short-lived sitcom ER.

Then it was on the big screen in “Return to horror high’‘. However, his stardom came when he was part of the medical fiction ‘ER’which he was part of until 1999. That same year, he starred alongside Mark Wahlberg, Ice Cube and Spike Jonzethe movie Three Kingsa war film contextualized during the Gulf War.

In recent times he was in Ocean’s Eleven, its sequels Ocean’s Twelve, Ocean’s Thirteen, the movie ‘Storm’ perfect and ‘Brother, Where Art Thou?’the comedy of the Coen brothers with which Clooney took a Golden Globe.

George Clooney: the 13 best photos throughout his career

“Red Surf” in Los Angeles – 1990

The celebrity was present in the strip ‘Red Surf’. The film is an action-drama and tells the story of a surfer who has a good time with drug money with his gang in the 1980s in California.

Jennifer Lopez And George Clooney In ‘Out Of Sight’ – 1998

The actor gave a glimpse of Jack Foley, a meticulous bank robber who constantly exploits his personal charm. During the movie, he kidnaps agent Karen Sisco (Jennifer Lopez) and uses her as her hostage. Afterwards, she orders her capture and he falls in love with her.

ER Series – 1999

George Clooney was part of the medical series ‘ER’ in 1999. The actor left the story in the middle of the fifth season to continue his career in the film industry.

Three Kings – 1999

After leaving the strip ‘ER’ in 1999, Clooney joined the film that same year, along with Mark Wahlberg, Ice Cube and Spike Jonze. ‘Three Kings’a war film that emphasizes the Gulf War.

The Batman- 1997

‘The Batman’ was another of the stories that the actor was part of. In 1997 he played the worst version of Batman in the movies. A film with a humorous, fantastic and fictional tone.

George Clooney with fans

Clooney visits fans at Planet Hollywood in 1995 in Atlanta, Georgia.

George Clooney, Alex D. Linz, and Michelle Pfeiffer in the movie “One Fine Day”

The film focuses on Melanie Parker (Michelle Pfeiffer), a divorced woman, working as an architect in New York while raising her only son. For his part, Jack Taylor (George Clooney) is a journalist, also divorced, who shares custody of his daughter with his ex-wife. Like Melanie, he lacks a love life. However, fate will make the two meet.

Sunday Calendar cover photo set with Julia Robert

Clooney, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Andy Garcia, Brad Pitt and Don Cheadle shoot a Sunday Calendar cover photo shoot of Ocean’s Eleven cast members taken in Malibu, California on October 20, 2001.

George Clooney and Barack Obama

The actor and the former president of the United States had contact to intercede for the victims of the war in Darfur, Sudan, the great humanitarian cause of George, who discreetly campaigned for him to reach the White House.

George Clooney attended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding

George Clooney and Amal Clooney were in attendance at Prince Harry’s wedding to Mrs. Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Clooney wins the Golden Globes in 2015

Clooney wins the Cecil B. Demille Lifetime Achievement Award at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards on January 11, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.

George Clooney with Prince Charles

Amal Clooney and George Clooney speak with Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, as they attend a dinner to celebrate The Prince’s Trust, at Buckingham Palace on March 12, 2019 in London, England.

George Clooney and Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Clooney were in attendance at their handprint and footprint event at Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California on June 5, 2007.