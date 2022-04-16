The Passion of Christ, miracles and mystical events of its filming | Newmarket, Icon Productions

‘Passion of Christ‘ is one of the most recent films about the history of the savior of the world. A film that caused a stir when it was released in 2004, not only because of the story it deals with, but also because of the graphic, explicit and very realistic scenes of the mistreatment suffered by the son from God.

Directed by Mel Gibson, ‘The Passion of the Christ’ is the story that recounts the last days of Jesus Christ, but from a modern point of view, since most feature films that deal with the subject were more attached to the version of the Bible, without being so graphics.

This film caused great shock in those who saw it because of the crudeness with which the director wanted to tell the story, which is why it is considered a watershed in the cinema and therefore there are curious facts that, at 17 years, still cause surprise in more one’s.

It may interest you: Does 81-year-old Al Pacino date a 28-year-old girl?

The Passion of Christ, miracles and mystical events of its filming. Photo: Newmarket, Icon Productions.



Jim Caviezel was the actor responsible for bringing the main character to life; Jesus Christ. A feature film that was nominated for three Oscars: best makeup, best soundtrack and best photography, won twenty-two film awards and was nominated for another thirteen awards for best film.

Some of the most outstanding curiosities of this film continue to be a source of surprise for those who have seen it, since the story itself addresses a mythical, surprising and even supernatural theme for many people.

Some of the members of the film’s production indicated that unusual events occurred during filming, they even called them “miracles” such as: the healing of certain diseases and health problems that actors and members of the production had. Events that Mel Gibson himself would tell in interviews.

The actress Maia Morgenstern who played the Virgin Mary was pregnant but kept it a secret and the protagonist Jim Caviezel, at the time of shooting the film, was the same age as Christ was when he died; 33 years. In addition, Caviezel was saved after being struck by lightning in the middle of filming and his initials are the same as Jesus: JC

Another event that the protagonist experienced is that he dislocated his shoulder while he was rolling the road to Calvary, due to the great weight of almost 70 kilos of the wooden cross that he had to drag. Also, it stands out that the actor, Jim Caviezel, learned Aramaic and Latin for the filming of some scenes.

Another of the characters that stood out in this film was that of Satan, because for this version it was decided to represent him in an androgynous way. Rosalinda Celentano, who personified him, plucked her eyebrows to create a hypnotic look.

To shoot the shots in which Jesus Christ appears bloodied, up to 30 liters of liquid were needed. For some scenes, Caviezel endured seven-hour makeup sessions and once had to sleep in makeup.