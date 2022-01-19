The passion of the narcos for submarines

At the beginning of January, Colombian police arrested Oscar Moreno Ricardo in Medellín, the man whom the American DEA, the Drug Enforcement Administration, defined as the “king of drug submarines”, ie the king of drug submarines. Moreno, known as “el viejo”, coordinated the construction of vehicles that, from the Pacific coast of Colombia, left loaded with drugs to reach Mexico and then the United States.

According to the DEA, more than 60 percent of the cocaine that arrives in the United States now leaves South America aboard submarines, called narco-subs. Agencies that fight drug trafficking manage to intercept only a quarter of these means. Colombian Admiral Hernando Mattos said that in 2021 31 submarines and semi-submersibles were intercepted (the vehicles that, by taking on water in special rooms, can partially submerge and travel with only a part visible on the water surface), both in Colombian waters as well as in international waters.

The drug traffickers arrived at the use of submarine vehicles after having exploited any possibility of hiding place on the large cargo ships. In addition to the containers, the consignments of cocaine, heroin and synthetic drugs are hidden, as he said InSight Crime, in the anchor, in the air intakes, in the hull, in the fuel tank, in the engine room and in the propellers. Large consignments of drugs also travel fixed to the hull with large nets, dropped into the sea before arriving in port. The growth in creativity of drug traffickers also corresponds to an ever greater capacity of drug agencies to intercept cargo.

Thus, especially in a period of pandemic, when there has been a slowdown in the movement of goods, including illegal ones, and at the same time the market demand has increased, especially for cocaine, criminal organizations have decided to focus more on on the use of submarines, which have also appeared in Europe.

On 12 March 2021, Spanish police announced the seizure of a nine-meter-long submarine capable of carrying up to two tons of drugs. The submarine was still being assembled when it was discovered in the province of Malaga. Europol explained that it was the first submarine built in Europe: previously, those intercepted had been manufactured in Latin America. The discovery of the first submarine built in Europe has a precise meaning: the know-how for the manufacture of these vehicles has now been exported.

In November 2019, a narco-submarine was intercepted off the coast of Galicia, Spain: it was twenty meters long and carried three tons of cocaine. He had traveled along the Amazon River to Macapa in Brazil and then took to the open sea and traveled over 10,000 kilometers, much of it under the surface of the ocean. On board were a Spaniard, the captain, paid half a million euros, and two Ecuadorians who had received 100,000 euros each. The three had lived together for nearly a month in a cramped space, barely two and a half meters wide, with rationed food in a bag.

Halfway through the crossing then the ventilation system broke, which made it impossible to always navigate underwater: the submarine began to make large sections on the surface with the hatch open to let in air. Arriving within sight of the Spanish coasts, the three did not find the organization’s motorboats waiting for them: the Spanish and Portuguese police had a tip, the coast was patrolled. The crew abandoned the submarine and made it sink with the load, thinking they could then return to retrieve it.

The two Ecuadorians were arrested immediately, as soon as they set foot on the ground after swimming a long way, while the commander was caught a few days later. From the point of view of the narcos, however, even if the cargo had been lost, the operation had been a success: reaching the European coasts with submarines without being intercepted was a possible undertaking. Since then, according to the DEA, huge capital has been invested in the construction of increasingly sophisticated vehicles.

A submarine seized in the department of Cauca, Colombia, is more than 30 meters long and three meters wide, can carry four crew members, the interior is air-conditioned and even has a small kitchen. Most importantly, it can carry eight tons of cocaine, dive eight meters underwater, and navigate with only a periscope left above the surface.

Massive capital is required to build vehicles of this kind. According to experts from the Colombian Navy, the submarine seized in Cauca took at least 3 million dollars.

However, it is not a big problem for drug traffickers’ cartels: for the construction of submarine vehicles and their use, the narcos make “purpose” alliances, that is, they unite and pool the funds for the construction of the submarine. Then they load him each with his own drug which is divided upon arrival at the place of destination.

Another creative practice is also gaining momentum: that of renting. In December 2020, the US and Colombian authorities dismantled an organization specializing in the production and adaptation of semi-submarines for the trafficking of cocaine which were then chartered from time to time to various drug trafficking cartels. This greatly reduces costs and gives the narcos the possibility of not having to completely manage all the logistics.

Among the clients of the organization specializing in the rental of submarines was the Colombian ELN, Ejército de liberación nacional, which from an insurrectionalist Marxist group has grown into a cartel of drug traffickers, as have the remaining members of the FARC, Fuerzas armadas. revolucionarias de Colombia, long allies of the Jalisco Nueva Generación – CJNG Cartel, one of the strongest and most active Mexican criminal groups in recent years.

What is certain is that the criminal organizations of drug traffickers are finding ever more sophisticated means of moving their wares from one country to another and even from one continent to another.

The first semi-submersibles were, as Rear Admiral Hernando Wills explained to InSight Crime in 2011, “crudely designed as fast boats with another hull placed on top”. They were submerged up to the cockpit and the exhaust gases had exhausts above the water. To understand their potential and to use them among others was Joaquín Guzmán, known as El Chapo, the head of the Mexican cartel of Sinaloa, currently in prison in the United States.

Later versions of semi-submarines managed to go deeper. They were constructed of fiberglass to make it more difficult for the radars that were supposed to intercept them to work. The drain valves also made them easy to sink if they were intercepted.

The first time that the US Navy intercepted a semi-submarine was in 2006. It happened off the coast of Costa Rica. That boat was nicknamed Bigfoot, after the legendary creature that according to American and Canadian tradition lives in the forests whose history is handed down but that no one has ever seen. The same was true of the semi-submarines: everyone talked about them but no one had ever seen them.

After Bigfoot other semi-submarines were identified, but only one in ten was captured because once intercepted the crews managed to sink the craft in less than two minutes. It was calculated that the semi-submarines could cost as much as two million dollars but in a single trip they could get up to 100 million dollars into the pockets of drug traffickers. Parallel to the discovery of semi-submarines, the great ability of drug traffickers to hide all equipment, even the heavy ones, in the heart of the jungle and then move it and assemble it elsewhere, also came to light.

Colombia: policía halla sumergible usado por narcos https://t.co/nvr7sExjI7 pic.twitter.com/jqrZSWA4jX – Report rangefinder (@TReporta) October 11, 2017

It takes more or less a year to build a semi-submarine; often these vehicles are disposable, that is, they are abandoned at sea after delivery. Over time they have become faster and faster and with greater load capacity: a 60-foot (18.3 meters) long vehicle can travel at 11 miles per hour, or 18 kilometers per hour. The boats are made of fiberglass, the fuel tanks are able to guarantee autonomy for 2 thousand kilometers. The rest of the volume is almost entirely used to cram the cocaine, the crew must stay in a very confined space.

According to the specialized site Nauticareport, the cooled exhaust pipes along the bottom, before the vent, allow the boat to be hardly detectable by infrared rays. The vehicles are then often painted blue to blend in with the water and leave no trail. They are not, however, invisible. For this reason the narcos have also adopted another method: the narco-torpedoes: tanks loaded with drugs suspended 30 meters deep, hooked to the boat that travels on the surface, usually a fishing boat. In the event of a police check, the torpedo is released while a tree trunk-shaped buoy is released which can be easily spotted by a second boat which recovers the load of cocaine.

A torpedo builder arrested by the Colombian police, who later became a collaborator of justice, explained that the narco-torpedoes have a 90 percent success rate, that is, they almost always arrive at their destination. He also explained that narcos organizations are having their technicians study a new type of torpedo, remotely controlled, which will use encrypted signals transmitted via satellite.