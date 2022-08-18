The passion on wheels shared by Jason Statham and Michelle Rodríguez

Both Jason Statham and Michelle Rodriguez have managed to drive the best cars in their action movies, however, in real life they also get behind the wheel of their incredible machines. Today in Tork, we will show you the passion on wheels that both actors share. Swipe and find out more!

August 05, 2022 11:47 a.m.

Jason Statham He is noted for his leading roles in The Transporter and how Deckard Shaw in Fast and Furiousin the latter he works together with the actress, Michelle Rodriguez. She also stands out for participating in action movies and plays Letty Ortiz in the American saga. Both have managed to own staggering net worth of $90 million and $30 million, respectively.

These impressive figures are mainly due to its fanaticism for luxury and speed. Both have cars from the best automotive companies such as Mercedes Benz, Ferrari and Lamborghini. However, there is one name in particular that is repeated in the two garages of the stars of Fast and Furious.

Its about Jaguar F Type. Statham drove this car in the seventh installment of the series and liked it so much that he got one for himself. While the American actress also acquired this model to her collection, and even he broke his record by driving this car at a speed of 323 km/h, the fastest he ever got behind the wheel of a vehicle.

The Jaguar F Type count with one 5.0L V8 enginewhich gives it a power of 575 horsepower. In addition, as we already mentioned, it travels up to an impressive speed of 323km/h and mark a time 3.5 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h. The value of a machine like this starts from the 100 thousand dollarsa number not very worrying for two celebrities like them.

Clearly, driving the best cars in the movies makes you want to do the same in your daily life.. We do not doubt that the actors will share a model soon, considering that their tastes for cars are quite similar.

Michelle Rodríguez broke her record in her Jaguar F-Type.