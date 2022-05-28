The passion that unites Chris Hemsworth and Zoe Saldana

Both Chris Hemsworth and Zoe Saldana are among the most recognized stars in the world today. Although the actors have worked together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and also shared filming in Star Trek, there is another fact that they have in common. Learn more about it below.

May 27, 2022 6:58 p.m.

world famous actors Chris Hemsworth Y Zoë Saldana they have several things in common. Both have been part of the film star trekof the historical science fiction franchise, in 2009. In addition, they acted together in Avengers: Infinity War Y Avengers: Endgameof Marvel Studios. Another fact that unites them is the passion they have for high-end vehicles.

The shares of saldana (as Gamora) Y Hemsworth (as Thor) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, helped them both to become known globally, and to increase the numbers in their bank accounts. For this last reason, both were able to afford to fulfill their dream of having an ostentatious collection of cars in their garages.

The Australian, for his part, owns 5 luxurious cars: Audi r8, cadillac-escalade, Audi Q7, cadillac srx Y acura mdx. The total value of this collection in his garage is close to 483 thousand dollars. Keep in mind that just because of his participation in Avengers: Endgame, the actor took a bag of $15 million.

The American, on the other hand, owns 4 luxurious cars: Audi R8 Spyder, Audi A8, cadillac-escalade Y Audi Q7. This collection in his garage has an approximate value of 402 thousand dollars. She can afford this luxury, since for her participation in Avengers: Infinity War, the actress received a salary of 3 million dollars.

As we can notice, They have similar tastes even in vehicles! With several cars of the German multinational company Audi and the classic Escalade of the American General Motors Company (GMC). This year, Hemsworth will premiere Thor: Love and Thunder. We still don’t know if Saldana is part of this movie, but we do know that we will see her in Avatar: The Way of Water. Will they add more cars to their collections thanks to these movies?