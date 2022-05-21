The passion that unites Marc Anthony with Selena Quintanilla in time

Selena Quintanilla and Marc Anthony are part of the musical formula that never goes out of style, sharing several things in common that the Puerto Rican was able to reveal, in addition to the passion that fans surprisingly link. Keep reading…

Selena Quintanilla Y Mark Anthony without a doubt that from their musical genres they cause emotion in the public, talent that expands internationally to conquer millions of people with their voices who do not lose sight of any novelty of the Puerto Rican, especially the queen of Tex-Mex, whose memory He lives on in the memory of his fans.

With the passage of time, the beginnings of both stars have come to light, emphasizing that it was not easy at all, in addition to the fact that the ex of Jennifer Lopez, He expressed how much he appreciated the singer for their common efforts to conquer the music industry, dominate the Spanish language, among other details that somehow make them a reference for the world.

However, the special aspect that also links them is the taste for classic, sporty and easy-to-maneuver carsdetail that the artists highlighted at the time and that shocked their fans in images showing off their respective ships at the wheel with the particularity in speed, comfort and unparalleled performance.

In the case of Selenawe remember her in her splendid Porsche 911 Tartaunique sports model with great road capacity, convertible with a six-cylinder engine, 130 to 330CV, high performance and incomparable classic elegance.

Selena Quintanilla in her Porsche

From the preference of Mark Anthony, has the magnificent Shelby Cobra 427, which can go from 0 to 60 MPH in less than four seconds and run a quarter mile in 12 seconds demonstrating extraordinary speed. It offers a V8 engine, a maximum torque of 651 Nm from 3,500 rpm and a maximum power of 416 CV at 6,500 rpm with a 4-speed manual transmission.

Obviously, the convertible details, design in classic airs and great driving they represent the point that makes connection in two high stature artists where Marc continues to rebound in success, while Selena continues to shine beyond her unfortunate physical departure.