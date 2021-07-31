the passionate kiss in Naples

A long passionate kiss, tender caresses and hugs. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck greeted each other yesterday afternoon on the Molo Luise in Mergellina, Naples. The last kiss before separating after an unforgettable yacht holiday in the Gulf that for three days drove fans around the world crazy and dreaming.

(Instagram photo bennifer_02)

A long passionate kiss, tender caresses and hugs. They greeted each other like this Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, yesterday afternoon on the Molo Luise di Mergellina, Naples. The last kiss before separating after an unforgettable yacht holiday in the Gulf that for three days drove fans around the world crazy and dreaming. A resounding flashback among the “Bennifer”, as the couple was nicknamed, after the first relationship at the beginning of the two thousand years. JLo and Ben had arrived in Naples yesterday morning, around 10.00 am, on board the mega-yacht “Valerie” which hosted them in the most romantic of holidays, veterans of a three-day that saw them make a stop first in Capri and Anacapri, then in Positano.

From the Amalfi Coast, then, the large extra-luxury boat of 110 million euros yesterday morning he set off towards the Neapolitan city and from 10 am he remained moored in the stretch of water of the Gulf of Naples, closed between the promontory of Posillipo and the Castel dell’Ovo, at the lungomare of via Caracciolo and the Neapolitan public beach, the so-called “Lido Mappatella”. The two actors probably had lunch together on board the yacht, with the romantic image of the Gulf and Vesuvius as a background. Then, in the early afternoon, they arrived at the Molo Luise of Mergellina around 15.30 with valerie’s tender, escorted by a Coast Guard patrol boat. here they exchanged kisses and smiles and tenderly hugged each other before saying goodbye. The Hollywood actor and producer then separated from Jennifer by boarding a taxi, perhaps headed to Capodichino Airport. While J-Lo returned to the yacht that soon sailed to sail to Tuscany and the Ligurian Sea.