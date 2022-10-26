The passionate kiss of Anne Hathaway in the middle of the street
long time ago Anne Hathaway He has managed to position himself as a star, thanks to his talent in the cinema, his campaigns as a model and his great sense of fashion. She is currently working on a new project and that is why she has recently been seen filming some scenes on the streets.
This is ‘The idea of you’, translated as ‘The idea of you’, a new feature film that will star with Nicholas Galitzine. The film is in full production and recording in Savannah, Georgia. For this reason, a few days ago the actors were recording scenes abroad and just some paparazzi caught them at the moment they were having a romantic kiss under the rain.
In the place there were a lot of people belonging to the production of the film, cameramen, assistants, etc. The stars were filming the scenes on October 23, a Sunday night. For this reason, they began to roll and those present could see how Nicholas pushed Anne into a dark alley, then give him a kiss.
The film follows the life of Sophie, a 40-year-old divorced mother trying to get back on her feet after her ex-partner leaves her for a much younger woman. When she cancels her trip to Coachella with her 15-year-old daughter, Sophie decides to take her and then something unexpected happens. She meets a 24-year-old singer who is the lead singer of one of the biggest bands in the world. The two have a connection, so they embark on a romance that disrupts their lives and the protagonist’s relationships.
The band’s singer is played by Nicholas Galitzine, a 28-year-old British actor. Throughout his career he has participated in films such as “Cinderella”, “High Strung”, “Handsome Devil” and “Corazón Malheridos”, a film in which he stars along with Sofia Carson and recently premiered on Netflix.