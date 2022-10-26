The passionate kiss of Anne Hathaway in the middle of the street

long time ago Anne Hathaway He has managed to position himself as a star, thanks to his talent in the cinema, his campaigns as a model and his great sense of fashion. She is currently working on a new project and that is why she has recently been seen filming some scenes on the streets.

Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, image of Jus Jared.

This is ‘The idea of ​​you’, translated as ‘The idea of ​​you’, a new feature film that will star with Nicholas Galitzine. The film is in full production and recording in Savannah, Georgia. For this reason, a few days ago the actors were recording scenes abroad and just some paparazzi caught them at the moment they were having a romantic kiss under the rain.

In the place there were a lot of people belonging to the production of the film, cameramen, assistants, etc. The stars were filming the scenes on October 23, a Sunday night. For this reason, they began to roll and those present could see how Nicholas pushed Anne into a dark alley, then give him a kiss.

The film follows the life of Sophie, a 40-year-old divorced mother trying to get back on her feet after her ex-partner leaves her for a much younger woman. When she cancels her trip to Coachella with her 15-year-old daughter, Sophie decides to take her and then something unexpected happens. She meets a 24-year-old singer who is the lead singer of one of the biggest bands in the world. The two have a connection, so they embark on a romance that disrupts their lives and the protagonist’s relationships.

The band’s singer is played by Nicholas Galitzine, a 28-year-old British actor. Throughout his career he has participated in films such as “Cinderella”, “High Strung”, “Handsome Devil” and “Corazón Malheridos”, a film in which he stars along with Sofia Carson and recently premiered on Netflix.