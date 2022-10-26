Entertainment

The passionate kiss of Anne Hathaway in the middle of the street

long time ago Anne Hathaway He has managed to position himself as a star, thanks to his talent in the cinema, his campaigns as a model and his great sense of fashion. She is currently working on a new project and that is why she has recently been seen filming some scenes on the streets.

Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, image of Jus Jared.

This is ‘The idea of ​​you’, translated as ‘The idea of ​​you’, a new feature film that will star with Nicholas Galitzine. The film is in full production and recording in Savannah, Georgia. For this reason, a few days ago the actors were recording scenes abroad and just some paparazzi caught them at the moment they were having a romantic kiss under the rain.

