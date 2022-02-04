the past of the famous Disney villain becomes a comic

‘Cruella – Black, White and Red’: a collectible manga with unpublished background of a character who has become iconic since the 60s, when he appeared for the first time in the Disney classic ‘101 Dalmatians’, is released in the bookstore for Panini Comics .

Genius and recklessness, fashion and London life are the ingredients of the comic, written and drawn by Hachi Ishie, which will take readers to the streets of the English capital of the 70s, to tell some of the episodes in the life of Estella Miller, real name of Cruella , played by Emma Stone in the recent Disney movie ‘Cruella’.

The plot of the cartoon

Although everything seems to be rowing against her, Estella has all those characteristics that really need to be successful: talent, arrogance and an unparalleled cheekiness. She must be able to pull them out to make it and fulfill her ambitions, while she plays the thief along with her friends Horace and Jasper along the streets of London, before the infamous diva Cruella takes over, ready to stop anyone who stands in her way. In fact, inside her there is a dark, brilliant and creative side ready to emerge and overwhelm everything.

The author

Hachi Ishie is a Japanese-born mangaka known for her original Rojiura Brothers series. ‘Cruella – Nero, Bianco e Rosso is her first publication, originally made for the United States.

The cover