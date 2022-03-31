The past romance between Chris Rock and Jada Pinkett comes to light

Much has been rumored about a possible love triangle between Will, Jara and Chris, which would have further unleashed the actor’s fury against the comedian during the Oscars.

IN CONTEXT: Will Smith’s pre-incident joke with Chris Rock that predicted the tragedy

will and chris They have known each other for 27 years since the series “The prince of Bel Air‘”, and Chris and Jada know each other from having worked together in the three ‘Madagascar’ movies becoming great friends.

This is how rumors of infidelity between Rock and Pinkett arose during the promotion of the animated film, the chemistry between Rock and Jada Smith It would have crossed the screen, although everything remained a rumor.

Rock was married to Malaak Compton-Rock and they had two daughters, then in 2014 Rock announced his divorce and admitted his infidelity in the marriage.

On some occasions it was said that Will and Jada Smith They have an open marriage that allows both to see other people, so the hints of a possible infidelity did not transcend.

It was said that the relationship between Rock and Jada It did not end well after Chris dedicated acid words to him at the 2016 Oscars. It all happened when Chris Rock, in a monologue about racism, criticized the protests of Jada Pinkett, one of the stars who had tried to boycott the ceremony due to the lack diversity of the Academy.

“Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited. That’s not an invitation I would turn down… It’s a shame that he’s not nominated this year (Will Smith), that and he got $20 million by Wild Wild West,” he said.

Marriage is known for these slips: the first was Jada’s romance with Marc Anthony, a family friend, after ending his marriage to Jennifer Lopez, then with Chris Rock, rapper August Alsina and Will was romantically linked with Margot Robbie .

Margot Robbie and Will Smith are said to have had an affair. (Photo: Official)

August himself told of this love encounter stating that he had Will’s blessing. “Your marriage is a contractual agreement,” he said.

In an interview in 2015, the actress explained that she and her husband are free to meet whoever they want. “Will is a grown man,” confessed Jada, after the rumors of the romance between Will Smith and Margot Robbie, her partner in the movie Focus.

“Will is a man of integrity, he has all the freedom in the world to do what he wants, as long as he can look at himself in the mirror I don’t have any major problems.”

What happened at the Oscars fueled rumors of a grudge between Chris and Will, however, after what happened he apologized to Rock throught social media.