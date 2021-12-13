the patent of a double GPU suggests the backward compatibility in the cloud – Nerd4.life

According to a patent recorded by Sony, describing the design of a CPU / GPU for a scalable stationary console, but also usable for cloud gaming, PS5 Pro may not only be in the works but also finally have a program of backward compatibility, centered precisely on these new technologies, as can be understood from the title: “Backward Compatibility Testing Of Software In A Mode That Disrupts Timing”.

The patent, dating back to October 2021 and updated on December 8, 2021, was discovered by Zuby_Tech and, while not speaking openly about PS5 Pro, it clearly reveals that Sony is at work in the hardware field. After all, it is normal for a manufacturer to start designing his appliances well in advance, also because it takes years to finalize them. So, in case a PS5 Pro is planned (and it should be, also according to Sony’s own past statements), something must necessarily already be in motion.

The most interesting part of the patent is certainly that relating to cloud gaming. Since Sony has also updated some patents on backward compatibility, it is likely that it wants to use the cloud to guarantee it, even if we still do not know how (separate purchases? Possibility to redeem the games already owned? Subscription? We will see). All aside, given the times, a console with advanced cloud gaming support would really make sense.

Of course, it should be specified that, since we are dealing with patents, it is not certain that everything they contain actually arrives on the market. The technologies reported may still be in an experimental stage and lead to nothing.