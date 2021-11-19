the patents of the original covers for the Sony console are appearing

One year after the release of PlayStation 5 the official patents of the customizable covers for the famous Sony next-gen console have finally been made public. Obviously, the speculations on the upcoming arrival of the original faceplates were not long in coming.

THE patents of the official covers for PlayStation 5 were filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office and brought to light by the OpAttack portal. Original Sony documents describe “an ornamental design for an electronic device“and show different designs of the faceplates from different points of view. The patent therefore suggests that the Japanese giant plans to directly produce the original covers for its console, even if it is not excluded that Sony’s move will only serve to protect itself legally against third-party manufacturers.

In fact, over the last year Sony has taken a series of legal actions against some manufacturers “guilty” of having developed and sold replacement faceplates for PlayStation 5. In particular, the dispute penalized Platestation.com which first changed its name to Customize My Plates and then she was forced to close all orders. The company finally resorted to crowfunding to make things more complicated for Sony but the “trick” did not have the desired results.

We therefore look forward to a possible official announcement. Meanwhile Sony has extended support for DualSense and DualShock 4 on Android 12.