The patents reveal the new Yamaha Ténéré 700 Raid 2022

At the last Milan Motor Show Yamaha showed to the public the prototype of the Ténéré 700 Raid 2022. This is a special version of the Ténéré 700 (here you will find everything you need to know about the 2022 version), built using the best of GYTR (Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing) components, born to return to visit the legendary landscapes of the African desert. , where this vehicle originated more than 40 years ago. Now, the drawings filed by Yamaha for the motorcycle patent show us what it could be like the standard version of the Ténéré 700 Raid, which takes a more modest approach than the prototype, concentrating the main changes to the bodywork.

First of all we note the increased tank. Indeed, the tanks, since there are two, each with its own dedicated cap (obviously, the capacity data is still missing, but from the front view it is clear that there will be many more liters than the “standard” version of the bike). The prototype also had a reserve tank at the rear of the bike, but we don’t see it here. On both sides the fairing extends lower and guards appear to be integrated into the side panels, bolted to the frame. Up front, the Raid has a wider muzzle around the headlight, with deflectors on both sides and a higher windshield. However, the high-mounted front fender is missing which sported the concept seen at Eicma.

Updates continue with a new saddle, which extends much further forward on the tank than the base model. This is to offer the pilot a greater possibility of longitudinal movement. We note then new footboards, wider and without the rubber insert.

The wheels, brakes and suspension, which had been upgraded on the prototype version, appear from these images to be the same as the production Ténéré 700. Even the exhaust, which was an Akrapovič on the Raid prototype, is that of the standard Ténéré; this suggests that there will likely be no changes to engine specifications or performance. It seems new, however, the instrumentation, with an overhead display that appears to be a more modern screen than the basic monochrome Ténéré 700’s plain LCD. It will probably be a color TFT, in line with many other latest generation bikes.

At the moment there are no indications of the arrival on the market of the new Yamaha Ténéré 700 Raid, but the fact that the manufacturer has filed the patent gives us hope. It may not be long before its arrival on the market.