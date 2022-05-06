The paternity applied by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Paternity keys that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds apply | instagram special

The couple of the moment in the international show is formed by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynoldsafter their spectacular appearance as hosts of the Met Gala 2022. Both not only looked handsome, but more united than ever as a couple and heads of a family of five members, which has a reputation for being very solid for your parenting style.

When we see the pictures of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively together, we can’t help but believe in true love and the possibility of healthy relationships. That stability in their romance has given both actors the chance to raise his three beautiful daughters; James Reynolds7 years old, Inez Reynoldsof 5, and Betty Reynoldsbarely 2 years old,

But, to achieve this, they are not only based on love, but also on some rules that the little ones and the entire Reynolds Lively family must respect, so that there is harmony in their home. Here’s what Blake and Ryan do to achieve their goal of raising empowered girls.

Caring for quality family time

These two celebrities are full-time actors, but they are always interested in being present for their daughters, so they always take care that their work schedules do not cross. take care that their schedules do not overlap. Ryan Reynolds has said that since he and Blake both come from large families, they know the importance of being close to their daughters.

Never separate the family

Being present as parents also implies for this famous couple the fact of being together as a couple, as a team. Even when they’re both working on film projects, both the ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Gossip Girl’ stars try to tag along and be a example of union for their daughters.

give them a normal life

Being famous can change children’s lives in a very radical way and that is well known. Blake and Ryan Reynolds don’t want their daughters to be the center of attention and have gone out of their way to give them as private a life as possible.

The girls do not see the disturbing scenes that their parents can interpret

We remember some scenes from Deadpool and we know that they may be the least appropriate for minors due to some violence and bad words that its protagonist says. That is why Ryan tried not to be accompanied by his daughters when he filmed these scenes, in which he screamed or appeared injured. In fact, as a father and husband, he tries to be soft and kind.

The laughs are not lacking

Living with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively is fun and they have taken it upon themselves to share it with the world. As a couple they are always fun and ensure that this type of interaction is maintained when they are at home, raising their daughters. want keep that positive energy with your girlsin addition to always showing them how proud they are of them.