The path for Finland and Sweden to join NATO – Europe – International

Russia denounced last week the efforts carried out by the West to include Finland and Sweden in NATOcountries known for their neutrality, and warned about the serious consequences that the entry of these countries would have.

It is clear that the entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO, which is above all a military bloc, would have serious political-military consequences.s, which would require a response from our country,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zajárova said at a press conference.

The representative of Russian diplomacy pointed out that Moscow is aware of “the directed efforts of NATO and some member countries of the bloc, above all the United States, aimed at including Finland and also Sweden in the Alliance.”

However, both countries reiterated their intention to join the Alliance in the last few hours.

What are the arguments of Finland and Sweden?

Sweden called on Monday not to ignore the risk that exists of a “real nuclear use” in the face of the deterioration of the security situation in Europe due to the war launched by Russia against Ukraine, a concern to which Finland joined during the intervention of both countries at the UN Disarmament Conference.

“Faced with the current security situation, the risk of a new nuclear arms race or actual nuclear use cannot be ignored,” said Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde.

“Nuclear weapons are a risk to all nations and a detonation would have catastrophic humanitarian consequences. It is in our common interest to reduce the risk of any intentional or unintentional nuclear use,” said Finnish arms control ambassador Jarmo Viinanen.

Both participated in Geneva in a meeting of the UN Disarmament Conference, the only international forum that deals with this issue and in which historic agreements were negotiated in the past to curb the proliferation of weapons.

However, the work of this body has been stalled for a decade due to the fact that the member states have not been able to agree on a work program.

Sweden and Finland are not members of NATO, the transatlantic security alliance, but in the context of the war in Ukraine they have affirmed that the decision to enter this club or not only depends on themselves, after threats of “economic repercussions”. and serious policies” that Russia has uttered should they choose this path.

Both countries said that despite the problems that the Conference on Disarmament suffers from, it would be the ideal instance to seek global solutions to the risks of a new arms race and favor the reduction of nuclear risk.

What is the position of citizens?

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

Stockholm and Helsinki have ruled out for the moment the hypothesis of an urgent request to join the Atlantic Alliance, but never before have the two countries been so close to taking that step, according to analysts.

“Everything is possible at the moment, and the signal from NATO countries is that accession could be dealt with very quickly, therefore I think that it is only a political decision of Stockholm and Helsinki”, summarized Zebulon Carlander, analyst of the organization Société et Défense (Society and Defense).

The two countries are officially non-aligned although NATO partners since the mid-1990s, after turning the page on their neutrality at the end of the Cold War. The Finnish Parliament is due to debate Tuesday afternoon a request to hold a referendum on NATO membership.

The request gathered in less than a week the 50,000 signatures necessary to enter the Eduskunta. The Social Democratic Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, stressed at the beginning of the legislative debate that it was not about discussing accession, but the political context suddenly changed.

for the first time, uAn absolute majority (53%) of Finns support joining the alliance, according to a survey released Monday. The number of adherence supporters almost doubled in a matter of weeks, from 28% in January. The Finnish party opposed to joining NATO fell to 28%, with 19% undecided, according to a public television poll Yle.

“It is a historic and exceptional result,” he told AFP Charly Salonius-Pasternak, a researcher at the Institute of International Affairs, who hopes that support will remain at a high level for a long time.

In Sweden, too, there has never been more popular support for joining NATO, with 41% in favour, 35% against and 24% undecided, according to a Novus institute poll published on Friday by national SVT television.

