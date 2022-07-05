the path of water’, everything you need to know

The premiere of ‘Avatar 2: the way of water’ It gets closer every time. Find out what the sequel is about, who participated in the film and what will be the release date. Here we tell you all the details.

Though Avatar premiered in 2009, It has remained one of the highest grossing films in the world of cinema, since it raised more than two billion dollars, this fact could mean a good reception by its fans for the next installment.

The history

Avatar 2 will continue the story of Jake Sully and Ney’tiri, who started a life together to build their own family. Though they will have to leave home to keep their family togetherafter a new threat is presented that puts them at risk.

The new film will focus on what happens 8 years after the first installment, in it the integration of new humans will be seen, however, at the moment it has not been confirmed what role they will play in history. To the history An antagonistic group of Na’vi will also be added.

Similarly, in this film will see an expansion of the fictional universe of Pandorathat is why new scenarios, characters and of course, oceans will be presented. The tape has caused great expectation for the scenes that were recorded underwater as well as the technology that has been implemented for filming.

Avatar 2 details

Avatar 2: The Path of Water will hit theaters on December 15 and will be directed by James Cameron, who also directed films like Avatar (2009) and Titanic (1998), the production will be led by Jon Landau, the script will be by Josh Friedman in collaboration with Cameron himself and the music by Simon Frangle.

Among the cast that has been confirmed for the sequel what will you have Avatar they find each other: Sam Worthington as Jake Sulli Zoë Saldana in the role of Neytiri, Stephen Lang as General Miles Quaritch and Sigourney Weaver who will play Dr. Grace Augustine. In addition, the participation of kate winsle, David Thewlis Y vin diesel.

The filming of the movie Avatar 2 began in 2017 in California and New Zealand, where most of the film was shot, and was terminated in 2020 to continue with the post-production stage.

On the other hand, the producers have confirmed that the fictional world shown by Avatar It will have continuation throughout five filmsthat is to say that in the next few years you will be able to see Avatar 3, 4 and 5. These same ones will be released in 2024, 2026 and 2028respectively.

