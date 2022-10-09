the path of water in Chilean cinemas?

After 13 years we will see the adventures of the Sully family on the big screen again.

“Avatar: The Path of Water” is the second delivery from one of the acclaimed movies james cameron. Its production began in year 2017 where complex live scenes were recorded for 3 years, later the arrival of the pandemic made the process more complex, making editing and special effects begin in September 2020

What is the release date in Chile?

On December 15 it will be available in cinemas in the country.

All you need to know

“Wherever we go, this family is our forte”, is one of the phrases of the script that can be seen in the Avatar 2 Trailer and where it is possible to perceive as the underwater world of Pandora the main scene of the plot.

In addition, this second part will offer the opportunity to its fans to know what happened in the life of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). It is necessary to remember that the protagonist decided to stay as Avatar forever.

A highlight of the film are its special effects. It has been revealed that the film will explore the oceans of Pandora, thanks to the use of underwater motion capture technology during the filming process.

On the other hand, the production returns with the return of the actors Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana.

movie meanings

On September 24, the media outlet Clarín from Argentina interviewed the filmmaker about his new production. Between several questions, James declared his relationship with the film. “The new Avatar movie that’s coming out in a couple of months, The Way of the Water, is really about my experience as a father and as a husband, and the importance of family and the pitfalls of family.”

Meanwhile, Avatar can be seen after its re-release in several cinemas in the country.