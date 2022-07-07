The pathogenesis of cancer cells are decisive in the treatment and success rate, Dra. García

Advances in treatments offer greater options to specialists and better results for patients.

Dr. María García Pallas, oncologist at the University Hospital for Adults in San Juan. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Glorianis Alviarez.

In an exclusive interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, Dr. María García Pallas, oncologist at the University Hospital for Adults in San Juan, indicated that the pathogenesis of cancer is essential to be able to prescribe targeted treatment.

“The pathogenesis is important, because the cells they don’t behave the same the different types of cancerthis is something that helps when administering the treatment, because you have to know what it is to stop the damage or repair the damage,” he explained.

He added that the cancer is the tissue itself malignant proliferating, but inside the body there comes a time when the immune system recognizes it as foreign and attacks it, however, those cells are intelligent and will stop the immune system and block it, as indicated by the specialist.

“The treatments in general are divided into surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, targeted therapies and immunotherapy. These must be classified very well histologically, because that way the treatment can be directed. The classification is not only in the cellsbut to the patient, because comorbidities must be taken into account,” he said.

Among the most important aspects highlighted by the specialist is that “every day more studies come out with good results, and according to the type of cancer, the different mechanisms used by cancer are attacked.”

He specified that in the case of immunotherapy, this is a treatment of monoclonal antibodies, which puts different brakes malignant cells for the immune system to attack the cancer. “Another treatment is the cells CAR-Ts, which are manipulated outside of the patient, and then put back into the body so they can work on behalf of the patient.”

Dr. García Pallas recalled that to date it is known, after different studies, that it is not just one thing that causes cancer, “but there are several factors that occur over time and heredity, through recognized syndromes, predispose the individual”.

However, he clarified that hereditary cancers are a minority compared to cases that appear due to other factors such as environmental factors, linked to genetics, of which science has not yet been able to fully establish the association.

Cancer Incidence in Puerto Rico

The specialist indicated that the island the incidence of cancer is occupied in the first place, breast cancer in women, and in the man prostate cancer. In the second position is colon cancer, it is the one that affects both sexes equally, unlike the United States, which has the second highest incidence of lung cancer.

Another cancer with a growing incidence is thyroid cancer, which is not one of the most malignant, and has a good recovery rate in patients, “I say because thyroid cancer also affects men, but it affects more frequently to women”.

To conclude, the specialist emphasized that multidisciplinary management in the different types of cancer and communication between doctor and patient are fundamental, to guarantee a satisfactory process within the treatment, and also after the referral, avoiding a recurrence.

