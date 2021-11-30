The paths of a woman and a cat cross, she puts it in her backpack and rides home, changing her life

A few months ago Matea was on her way home from work when she came across a stray kitten wandering alone near a busy intersection. “I was riding my bicycle when I noticed the malnourished and distressed animal.”









So the woman got off the bicycle and tried to bring the four-legged to safety. Seeing her he ran towards her as if he wanted to be taken away. So Matea put it in her backpack to be able to carry it better home. The cat was very thin, but happy to be rescued, and for this reason he slept all the way. “The day we met, the kitten was in poor health, but I think he realized he was safe and so he relaxed and fell asleep.” Matea then took the cat to the vet, who found that he was severely underweight, making him half the size of a cat his age.





“He has big ears that remind me of the character of Gizmo from the Gremlins and that’s exactly what I called him. I think it was our fate that we would meet because I left work later that day, and if I had gone out at my usual time, I probably wouldn’t have met him, ”she comments. Gizmo immediately felt at home with his new family. Thanks to veterinary care he began to get better and now he follows Matea everywhere, “we are inseparable”.





He also met the other kitten of the house, a ten-year-old orange kitten named Sara. In a few weeks he filled the house with love, «he greets me every morning as soon as I wake up and also when I return home in the afternoon – he says -. He often turns onto his back and waits for me to scratch his belly. He has brought so much love into my life and I am happy to be able to reciprocate it ».

