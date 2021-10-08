The Patient, Steve Carell will be the protagonist for the duo of “The Americans”

After The Americans, here again Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg. They will write and executive produce the FX series about psychotherapist Alexander Strauss played by Steve Carell. Just returned to the small screen for the second season of The Morning Show on Apple TV +, the actor will be the spearhead of the next The Patient.

The Morning Show, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the trailer for the second season

Ten episodes of half an hour each, centering on what is described as a psychological thriller. And in which we will find the protagonist psychotherapist prisoner of a serial killer with an unusual request: to be able to curb his murderous impulses. But delving into this man’s mind as he faces his repressed problems subjects Strauss to a dangerous journey, as treacherous as his imprisonment.

Loading... Advertisements

Intrusion, Freida Pinto in Netflix’s paranoid thriller (trailer)

“We are thrilled that Joe and Joel are back with their next series on FX after the great experience with them in the amazing six seasons of The Americans, – said Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment. – Their creative instincts and mastery of plot and character will again be evident in The Patient, which will showcase Steve Carell’s remarkable talent as an actor, producer and creative collaborator ”.