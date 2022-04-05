“The patient who uses the video consultation once becomes addicted to this medicine”

Related news

Since 2016, Sanitas was already offering video consultations. A tool that has been boosted during the Covid pandemic. But not only that. The population liked it. “The patient who uses it once, becomes addicted to this type of medicine“.

This was pointed out by Iñaki Peralta, CEO of Sanitas, during his speech at the second edition of Wake up, Spain!, the event organized by EL ESPAÑOL, Invertia and D+I. “Medicine evolves and digitization is a reality. It is fair to develop tools that expand healthcare. Give more health to our partners”, he added.

And Sanitas began this journey “a long time ago”. And the evolution has been very positive. “With the first video consultations we had one doctor per specialty and now there are 3,300 professionals who, in addition, do a third of the day through video consultation”.



Iñaki Peralta, CEO of Sanitas



A tool that also improve accessibility. “The most grateful customers are those with less accessibility, such as rural Spain. Or towns where accessibility is more complicated,” said Peralta.

An example of this is that “many patients access a doctor from another autonomous community. And vice versa. We also have relocated doctors who attend from home. Not having to be in a specific place favors accessibility.”

For Sanitas, digitization is a primary challenge. “We try to be spearhead. It is fair to give the best tools to those people who trust us with their health,” added the company’s CEO.

But it is not the only objective. “The most important thing is that Spain leads a digital medicine hub in populations where we have a lot to contribute. In our area we are transferring new practices in Latin America. We have all our capabilities launched in Chile and Mexico“, it is finished.

