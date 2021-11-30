“The patient will no longer have to go to their general practitioner or to the pharmacy”

The new care pathway for patients in need of home oxygen therapy will come into effect in Umbria from 1 December. The Umbria Region announces that “it will guarantee a more citizen-friendly service and a substantial cost saving for the regional health system”.

“Thanks to the centralization of tenders operated by Umbria Salute e Servizi, we continue to make savings on public spending and offer better services to citizens – says the regional councilor for Health and Social Policies, Luca Coletto, explaining that – the new contract for the supply of the home oxygen therapy service, lasting 36 months with the possible extension of a further 24, was awarded for an amount of approximately 16.5 million and allows for an overall saving of approximately 1.3 million ” .

“For the patient – underlines the commissioner – the main advantage is due to the fact that he will no longer have to go to his general practitioner or to the pharmacy, but will have the supply of therapy directly at home”.

“With the new care pathway, patient care will be improved – underlines Fausto Bartolini, Regional Coordinator of the Control Room on the management of pharmaceutical expenditure – and the path that the patient or his family will have to take for administrative and for the supply of the necessary devices. It is in fact foreseen – he adds – that the patient goes to the authorized specialist doctor for the preparation of the therapeutic plan (online in the IT platform) of oxygen therapy which will then be monitored directly on the IT platform by the pharmaceutical assistance service of the ASL. The supplying company will deliver the oxygen to the patient’s home within 24 hours. Furthermore, the general practitioner will be able to consult the oxygen therapy prescriptions of his clients in the specific platform. Finally, the Local Health Authority will carry out the appropriate checks and monitoring on the routes to ensure their correct functioning, thanks to the computerization of the whole system “.

The care path provided by the previous organizational model, underlines the Umbria Region, “provided that the patient went to the authorized specialist doctor for the preparation, in paper form, of the therapeutic oxygen therapeutic plan, and then went every two months to his doctor for general medicine and then to the pharmacy for the shipment of the prescription and for home delivery “.