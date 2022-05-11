the patient would have gained 20 years

A general practitioner has been condemned from the Civil Court of Milan a to compensate 830 thousand euros to a patient because during a visit in 2012 he did not prescribe a neurological examination that would have signaled the beginning of the multiple sclerosislater identified only in 2014. The Corriere delle Sera writes it.

The woman, now 35, is forced to a wheelchair and continuous assistance and has 80% disability. All these effects, already suffered from 2016-2018, would have been produced for the judges 20 years later if the doctor had prescribed a neurological examination at the right time. The Civil Court of Milan found “certain damage” and sentenced the doctor to compensate the woman, who was on her way to a university career in the field of medicine – with over 830 thousand euros. The doctor was charged with “a guilty diagnostic delay” because any further diagnostic investigation appeared to her “at an inopportune moment”, even “for dubious simulation”. The 28 months of diagnostic delay removed the patient from access to treatment with the consequence that the disability that would have remained at 15% for at least ten years – according to the judges – has reached the current 80%, which would have instead reached only in 20 years. Judge Angelo Ricciardi writes that “it is not a question of a loss of chance” but of “a certain, consolidated and quantifiable damage” in the “best physical and psychological conditions of life from which the patient would have benefited” with a timely diagnosis.





Last updated: Wednesday 11 May 2022, 11:01 am







