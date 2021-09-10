the patriarch of Hollywood died

Hollywod, Patriarch Gus of My Big Fat Greek Wedding has died was 94. The death occurred from natural causes

Farewell to the “patriarch” of Hollywood, great protagonist of American cinema. The very popular and beloved actor played Kostas Portokalos, aka Gus, in the famous film “My big fat Greek wedding”.

The death occurred on August 31, but the news was released only in these days. There death it happened of natural causes at the age of 94, and the news came from his manager, Julia Buchwald. In 2022 the film “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” arrived in theaters with great success. The film was directed by Joel Zwick and produced by Tom Hanks, inspired by real life anecdotes of the leading actress, Nia Vardalos, who, as in the film, married an American. The plot centered on her family’s insistence on keeping Greek traditions in the family despite her American husband.

Hollywood, goodbye to the “dad” of “My big fat Greek wedding”

Michael Constantine interpreted Gus, the father of the protagonist Toula. Her character did not accept her daughter’s marriage to an American. The actor’s career was long and intense, but it was this film that gave him the popularity he deserved. The movie it had a historic success, with a good 360 million dollars although it came out a bit on the sly and without a solid promotional platform.

The career of Constantine it began in 1959 with “The eight death cells”. Then, among the most important films, George Cukor’s “Relationship to Four”; Howard Morris’s “How I Hurt Your Jet”; Stuart Rosenberg’s “Voyage of the Damned”; Brian Gibson’s “The Juror” and Tom Hollande’s “Evil Eye”. He was seen in the TV series “At the Edge of Reality”; “Room 222”; “Ellery Queen”; “MacGyver”; The Lady in Yellow ”and“ Cold Case – Unresolved Crimes ”.