The patrons of Smach Z, the Spanish Steam Deck, have not yet received the returns

Valve announced the Steam Machines project in 2014. The idea, which came to an end in 2018, was for third-party manufacturers to create living room computers using the SteamOS operating system, which in some cases also included Windows. The concept, to which brands such as Alienware and Zotac, did not take off Based on this, one Spanish company announced Smach Zero in 2015a portable console with Windows.

In short, a project similar to the Steam Deck that will be released this month and so many other machines that have been released in the last few years. But the Smach Team device, a group of entrepreneurs who created the company in Palma de Mallorca and moved to Illescas, never made it to the stores. In fact, after periods of crowdfunding, numerous delays and several booking campaigns, the company declared on the verge of bankruptcy in the summer of 2021. Despite the promises, more than half a year later the patrons and those who reserved the device have not received a refund. The company has not communicated with its clients since then and its founders have created another company that makes a game play to earn with NFT technology.

Smach Z’s past

The idea of ​​Smach Z was born eight years ago. A group of Spanish entrepreneurs, under the name of Steam Boy Machinepresented the attractive device under the revolutionary idea of play Steam OS compatible Steam titles anywhere. At E3 2015, after the announcement of the Steam Machines, it was announced that the portable computer would be called Smach Zero: the November 10 of that year the reservations would be opened for 299 dollars and they would begin to distribute end of 2016. The pre-order campaign turned into a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign where they offered the machine for 199 to early backers. No function: they raised 160,984 of the 900,000 they requested.

In 2016, already established as a company and with the promise of being compatible with windows 10, tried again on Kickstarter, this time with success and with two models: 299 for the standard and 499 for the most powerful. In total, they received 474,530 patrons from Kickstarter. Approximate delivery of the device was scheduled for April 2017. That same year they opened a new patronage campaign on the Indiegogo platform closed in 2018 where they sold the console from 550 euros and increased the collection up to 673,000 .

Both the Kickstarter and Indiegogo listings are packed with updates where they announce problems with production and delays on the delivery date. Over the years they have passed with prototypes of the device by the main fairs of video games: the Game Developers Conference, E3 (in fact, we tried it at E3 2018), Gamescom and the Tokyo Game Show. also they showed in public videos how they performed current games like Overwatch. The press section of the official website of Smach Z and the social media Of the brand not updated since September 2019. As of 2020 they published every time less communicated and more dilated in time: in February, March and September, and after absolute silence until february 2021 and the apparently definitive cancellation in June.

Prototype and millionaire investments

In July 2019, when hundreds of patrons were already wary of receiving their console, the youtuber The Phawx posted a unbox and some impressions of a smach z prototype. The system, both at the interface level and in the materials of the device, was far from finished but at least those who supported the project knew that exist beyond the units shown at fairs.

In February 2020, in Vandal we had the opportunity to test a prototype of this console that except for some details will not be very different from the final console. At that time, they said from Smach Team, they had already started the production to send the machine to the first 2500 patrons. In addition, open reservations on your page website with different configurations of the device with prices that ranged between 699 euros and 1078 euros depending on the chosen accessories and components; reservations had a price of 10 euros. They were also negotiating with large distributors global as Amazon the launch in stores.

smach team bean invested so far 3.3 million euros in the project with private and public investment and with the money received in the campaigns of crowdfunding, amounts that in successive brand communications have been described as insufficient. Thereto they wanted to add another 10 million euros that had the objective of creating an assembly line in Illescas (Toledo), hiring personnel and producing the devices. But none of this happened because the investors with whom they reached an agreement in the second round of financing, Mola Tech Venture Holding and Business Angels, got off the bandwagon.

And the pandemic came

Smach Zero was planned for late 2016. Patrons, already accustomed to announcements of delays and problem reports, received in February 2021 another statement. “The whole team is healthy and things are moving forward”they said. “We know that the last few months have not been easy. It has been a long time since the last update, more than we anticipated,” they added.

In the message they reported that the communications with China during the pandemic had been difficult and therefore had switched to a closer partner for plastics, one of the last components that supposedly remained to be polished from Smach Z. In addition, they warned of a problem with the console loader. Although the machine had passed the CE certificate necessary to be able to sell a product in the European Union, the shipper had not obtained approval, so they had to stop production to investigate the problem.

For another three months, silence. Until May 2021, when Daniel Fernndez, founder of the company, posted on the official forum: “[…] we have lost the private investment that supported this project and, as a consequence, we could soon enter into bankruptcy“. They explained that they could not solve the problem with the CE certificate, that there was another failure with battery heating of the console and that the COVID-19 pandemic led to a ERTE that reduced the workforce from about 30 employees to 3-5 people. Fernndez said they would be looking for new investors for a few months before declaring bankruptcy to at least produce the devices of those who participated in crowdfunding.

If in the end it went bankrupt, promise to return the money in the future and use the resources obtained by selling the remaining assets for this purpose. That’s right, the first refunds will be received by web customers official. “We have returned money for a long time, but it was done thanks to private investment. As you know we have not been able to reimburse during these months for the same reason and we hope you understand, right now we can not return the money“explained the CEO.

No returns and with a new NFT company

A month later, Smach Team sent a email to his patrons and buyers: “Unfortunately, due to the issues explained above, some technical issues and extra costs that caused our initial budget to be increased significantly, we have to announce that, Unfortunately, this project has reached the end of its path“. The message was accompanied by a link to request returnsbut they say that “at this point we can’t promise you anything”.

The statement concluded with the promise that they would continue fighting for the project. “We understand that you feel disappointed or angry, but we can only say that we did everything we could with our best intentions and efforts. We can guarantee you that all the money raised has been dedicated exclusively to cover the costss of the project and all our accounts have been audited by an expert”.

And they ended by saying: “We will keep you informed of the progress in the process, the evolution of this situation and the possible solutions”. Since then the official forums have been closed. The history of newsletters has been removed except for the one in June 2021. And in the subreddit dedicated to Smach Z there is no message from those responsible for the project, only messages from patrons and other redditors asking about refunds and joking that they have lost their money, except for one user who claims to have gotten a refund before the pandemic. The silence of Smach Team is absolute since then.

The company SMACH INVERSION SL, located in Palma de Mallorca, was founded by Daniel Fernndez (CEO), Ignacio Armenteros (technical director) and Antonio de la Torre (product director). From Vandal We have tried to contact Fernndez via email, but there has been no response in time for the publication of this article.

In a not too distant future, in a Metaverse far, far away. 🙂 Game Introduction Video of Continuum World, we hope you like it! #NFTGames #play2earn #cryptogames pic.twitter.com/onoB8rzTBA ContinuumWorld (@continuumworld) September 13, 2021

The three appear, in the roles of operations manager, technical development manager and online programmer, as part of the team of Continuum World It is a game play to earn based on technology NFT and blockchain which has 24 investment companies and partners from the world of finance and technology investments. Its executive director is Henry Duboiscreator and investor of several startup best known for buy Vagos.es in 2007, a forum for pirated downloads of movies, music and video games.

The more than 600,000 euros contributed by patrons are missing. Reservations through the web, which were never publicly accounted for, can mean thousands of euros lost. The millionaire investments they haven’t gotten anywhere. Just like the amounts paid by all and unspecified provided by the Institute of Finance of the Minister of Economy, Business and Employment of the Community of Castilla La-Mancha.